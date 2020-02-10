|
Marlene Carol Mjoen, 84, a lifelong Crookston, MN resident, passed away peacefully at the Villa St. Vincent in Crookston on Saturday, February 8, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer; comforted by the hugs and prayers of her loving family who were at her side. Mickie, as she was affectionately known, had entered the Villa under hospice care this past January 29th.
Mickie was born in Crookston on December 26, 1935, one of three children of the union of Albert H. and Adeline (Solmonson) Acker. She was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, attended Crookston public schools, and graduated from Central High School with the Class of 1953. On October 10th, 1953 she was united in marriage at Detroit Lakes, MN to her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Donald L. Mjoen. Don and Mickie together raised their five children: Diana, Michael, Debra, Mark, and Dawn in a very loving home. Sadly, Diana passed away in 2011.
Mickie was a devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church, WELCA, and was a former longtime Sunday school teacher. She had been active in PTA while her children were growing up and was a Bluebird and Campfire leader for many years. Her working career was spent with various federal, state, county, and city government offices. After high school she was first employed with the federal agricultural commission in Crookston. After her marriage she was able to be a stay at home mom for her children from 1955 to 1970. During these years she did secretarial work for Congressman Harold Hagen from her home office and later assisted the Texas Attorney General's Office while they investigated the Bascom Giles land swindle scandal near Crookston. After working in the Polk County Sheriff's Office from 1970-71, Mickie began employment as secretary for the City of Crookston Park and Recreation Department. A few years later she became the secretary for Administration, Public Works and Park Departments and in 1975 was named Administrative Secretary/Office Supervisor at City Hall. During this time, she also wrote "Know Your City" articles for the Crookston Daily Times. Mickie retired from her long and successful career in 1998. She was honored as '1989 Professional Secretary' by the Professional Secretaries Association and later received the 'Mayors Award' recognizing her outstanding efforts in coordinating the "Capitol for a Day" celebration in Crookston.
Mickie especially enjoyed reading books and her many hobbies included cross-stitch, punch needle, and sewing; doing crossword puzzles; painting pictures using watercolors; and creating Christmas crafts. As a collector she loved shopping at Antique and Collectible Stores throughout the area. Mickie and Don enjoyed going on cruises and taking bus tours while visiting several states. Many memories were made with her family while spending summers at Maple Lake for over 20 years. In retirement Mickie and Don traveled south to Texas and Arizona and enjoyed attending 'Crookston Days' in Phoenix. In recent years Don loved to get behind the wheel as he and Mickie would go on short road trips. Most of all Mickie cherished time spent with her family and friends. She was a proud and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be sadly missed and so very lovingly remembered by all whose lives she touched.
For now, Mickie takes leave of Don, her beloved husband and best friend of 66 years; their children: Michael and Gretchen Mjoen of Eden Prairie, MN, Debra and Ron Kroll of East Grand Forks, MN, Mark Mjoen of Coon Rapids, MN, and Dawn and Tony Manetta of Long Island City, NY; son-in-law, Paul Stadem of East Grand Forks; 9 grandchildren: Nicholas (Katie) Stadem, Erica Stadem, Andrea (AJ) Hoffman, Zachary (Katy) Kroll, Zerek Kroll, Allison Kroll, Kjel Mjoen, Kyle Mjoen, and Grace Manetta; and 4 great-grandchildren: Maisie Stadem, Quinn Stadem, Aaron Hoffman, and Luke Kroll. Mickie is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Darlene Acker of Surprise, AZ; sister, Coleen Walter of Meridian, ID; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Betty Mjoen of Donna, TX; sister-in-law, Jerrice Bendickson of San Jose, CA; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her beloved daughter, Diana "DeeDee" Stadem, Mickie was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Adeline Acker; and brothers-in-law, Bruce Walter and Larry Bendickson. May GOD bless the memory of Mickie Mjoen.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Marlene Carol "Mickie" Mjoen will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston, MN, with Rev. Greg Isaacson, officiating. Visitation with the family will be at the church for one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will take place in Crookston's Oakdale Columbarium. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given in Mickie's name to Villa St. Vincent, 516 Walsh Street, Crookston, MN 56716; Trinity Lutheran Church WELCA, 205 South Broadway, Crookston, MN 56716; or The Diana Stadem Breast Cancer Foundation, 960 South Columbia Road, Grand Forks, ND 58201.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020