Marlene Madonna Helling
1935 - 2020
Marlene Madonna Helling, 85, Fertile, MN, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 under the care of Fair Meadow Nursing Home and Hospice after her long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Marlene was born June 7, 1935, to John and Alice (Sanders) Hornung in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Memorial Service: 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Concordia Lutheran Church, Fertile, MN, following all of the Minnesota and CDC COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. All are encouraged to wear a mask.
Visitation: One hour before the service
Burial: Concordia Lutheran Cemetery, Fertile, MN.
Arrangements with Erikson-Vik-Ganje Funeral Home

Published in Crookston Daily Times from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
