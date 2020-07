Marlene Madonna Helling, 85, Fertile, MN, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 under the care of Fair Meadow Nursing Home and Hospice after her long battle with Alzheimer's disease.Marlene was born June 7, 1935, to John and Alice (Sanders) Hornung in Grand Forks, North Dakota.Memorial Service: 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Concordia Lutheran Church, Fertile, MN, following all of the Minnesota and CDC COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. All are encouraged to wear a mask.Visitation: One hour before the serviceBurial: Concordia Lutheran Cemetery, Fertile, MN.Please view our guestbook and share condolences online at www.eriksonvikfh.com. Arrangements with Erikson-Vik-Ganje Funeral Home