Marvin C. Chandler, 99, a longtime Euclid, MN resident, passed away late Sunday evening, June 9, 2019, at the Villa St. Vincent in Crookston, MN with his loving wife, Fran, and their family at his side.
Marvin was born in Grand Forks, ND on February 4, 1920, one of 4 children of the union of Charles and Mattie (Crouch) Chandler. He grew up on the family farm near East Grand Forks, MN, and following his graduation from East Grand Forks High School in 1937 began farming with his father. On November 21, 1946 Marvin was united in marriage to Frances Vonasek at Tabor, MN. Marvin and Fran made their home in Euclid where they proudly and lovingly raised their 5 children: Dean, Jim, Sharon, Debi, and Rick. In 1949 Marvin began employment with the Northwest Experiment Station in Crookston, working in the Dairy Department. After a long and rewarding career that spanned over 36 years he retired in 1985.
In his younger days, during the 1960's, Marvin was the baseball coach for Euclid area kids. He was also a dedicated leader of the Euclid 4-H Club and president of the 4-H Federation for many years. He loved to keep up with all of his grandkids and great-grandkids school activities and sporting events and was their biggest fan. His passion for sports extended to embracing the Minnesota Twins, Vikings, and Timberwolves; always hoping that next year would be 'the year.' Marvin and Fran loved to travel, and enjoyed a trip to Hawaii, as well as, several bus tours to various parts of the US. His favorite pastimes included working in the garden and doing yardwork. Marvin dedicated his life to his beloved, Fran, and their family, and he leaves a legacy of faith and service to the Lord as a devoted member of the Church of Christ congregation in Crookston.
Loving family members include Fran, Marvin's wife and best friend for over 72 years; their 5 children and spouses: Dean and Mary Jo Chandler of Warren, MN, Jim and Lois Chandler of Crookston, MN, Sharon and Bob Hansen of Park Rapids, MN, Debi Chandler of Crookston, and Rick and Teri Chandler of Mankato, MN; 19 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; a special nephew and niece, Bob and Dorothy Jerik and their family of East Grand Forks, MN; and several other nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mattie; sister, Bessie Chandler; and 2 brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold and Edith Chandler and Vern and Marge Chandler. May God richly bless the memory of Marvin Chandler.
The funeral service for Marvin C. Chandler will be held at 10AM, Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Church of Christ, 321 5th Avenue South in Crookston, with Pastor David Johnson officiating. Visitation will be at the Church of Christ on Friday from 5-7PM, with a 7PM prayer service, and will continue for one hour prior to the funeral on Saturday. Interment will take place in the Oakdale Cemetery, Crookston. Fran and her family give thanks for the kindnesses of their many wonderful friends, and the staff of the Villa for the loving care given to Marvin.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from June 11 to June 12, 2019