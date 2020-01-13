|
Mary Louise Tiedeman, Walker, passed away the evening of January 8th, with her loving family at her side. For the past 11 years, Mary has been heroically battling triple-negative breast cancer.
Mary was born the oldest of seven children to Bray and Sylvia Mercil on May 4, 1949, in Crookston MN. She attended Cathedral Elementary School and graduated high school from Mount Saint Benedict Academy in 1967. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Minnesota, Crookston, and is a graduate of the Minnesota School of Banking. Mary also holds a certification in Non-Profit Management from the University of Saint Thomas as well as a Human Resource Certification from the University of North Dakota. Mary was also chosen to represent Crookston at the Blandon Leadership conference. Her extensive background allowed her many opportunities to serve both her church and civic communities in Crookston and around the country.
While in Crookston, Mary worked at the Otto Bremer Bank for 27 years as an Operations Officer. She served on the Northwest Minnesota Improvement Board of the University of Minnesota for 20 years. She also served on the U of M Housing Authority Board; the Cathedral School Board; and chaired the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception Guild. She co-owned the Hair Company for 21 years. Mary loved to sing and was active in the adult choirs at the Cathedral and at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Walker.
Mary also served as consultant for the following foundations: INFOCON serving 11 Schools with technology training and grant writing; Mount Saint Benedict Foundation, Crookston MN; Ruvelson Foundation, Minneapolis MN; and the Diocese of Tulsa OK. She also served on the Finance Team of the Magnificat Central Service Team located in New Orleans, where she assisted in setting up their planned giving program and various other giving vehicles.
On April 14, 1969, Mary was united in matrimony to Gordon Tiedeman at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception. They moved to Norfolk VA for the next four years while Gordy served in the Navy aboard the USS America in Vietnam and spent the balance of his tour running the Orthopedic Clinic at the Portsmouth Naval Hospital. Upon his honorable discharge, they returned to Crookston to raise their children. In 2007 they moved to Walker MN on Leech Lake to permanently reside. She is a current member of Saint Agnes Parish, Walker.
"Be strong and courageous: Do not be afraid or terrified because the Lord your God goes with you;
he will never Leave you nor forsake you:". Deuteronomy 31:6.
This was one of Mary's favorite verses from the Bible. The things that were most special to her were her devotion to Jesus, family and all the "angels" God put into her life to guide her on her journey home.
Mary is survived by Gordy, her husband of 50 years; her son Chris (Angel) of Blaine MN; daughter Kari (Wade) Demarais of Crookston MN; siblings, Cathy Miller of Devils Lake ND, Steven Mercil (Christine) of Lake Geneva WI, Michael (Anne) Mercil of Columbus OH, Rick (Rosa) Mercil of Grand Forks ND, Emily Mercil of Minneapolis MN, and Maggie Mercil of Minneapolis MN; four step-siblings, Greg (Marge) Mercil of Mentor MN, Mary (Craig) Govig of Laporte MN, Tom (Bernie) Mercil of Vancouver WA, and Paul Mercil of Wilmar MN; step-mother Willa Mae Mercil of Crookston MN; brother-in-Law Dick Tiedeman of Walker MN; grandchildren Jackson, Cody and Peyton of Crookston MN; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws George and Helen Tiedeman, and sister-in-law Michelle Tiedeman; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Saint Agnes Catholic Church in Walker MN. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, from 5:00 to 7:00pm with a prayer service to follow. There will also be visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at a later date in Crookston at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to MN ADOPT (https://www.mnadopt.org/get-involved/donate/) or to the Walker Area Pregnancy Center (pregnancymnhelp.com).
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Dennis Funeral Home and Midwest Cremation Association in Walker, Minnesota.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020