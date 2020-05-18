|
Maurice Amiot, age 70 of Coon Rapids. Born and raised in Crookston, MN. Preceded in death by parents, Merdicus "Meddy" & Lorraine (Brule) Amiot. Survived by loving wife of, Nancy; children, Rachelle (Paul) Pownall & Christopher Amiot; grandchildren, Brady, Taylor & Ava Eastman, Aubrey & Brinna Pownall, Cody Amiot; step daughter, Angela (Cory) Cove; step granddaughters, Bailey Lindstrom & Harper Cove.
Maurice spent his career in the book binding business at both Quebecor & Muscle Bound.
Private family memorial services will be held. Arrangements with Kozlak-Radulovich Chapel, 763-783-1100.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from May 18 to May 19, 2020