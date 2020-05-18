Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel - Blaine Chapel
1385 107th Ave. NE
Blaine, MN 55434
(763) 783-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Amiot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Amiot

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maurice Amiot Obituary
Maurice Amiot, age 70 of Coon Rapids. Born and raised in Crookston, MN. Preceded in death by parents, Merdicus "Meddy" & Lorraine (Brule) Amiot. Survived by loving wife of, Nancy; children, Rachelle (Paul) Pownall & Christopher Amiot; grandchildren, Brady, Taylor & Ava Eastman, Aubrey & Brinna Pownall, Cody Amiot; step daughter, Angela (Cory) Cove; step granddaughters, Bailey Lindstrom & Harper Cove.
Maurice spent his career in the book binding business at both Quebecor & Muscle Bound.
Private family memorial services will be held. Arrangements with Kozlak-Radulovich Chapel, 763-783-1100.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from May 18 to May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -