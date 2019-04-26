|
Maurice Edward Duden, 79, of Crookston, MN, passed away early Tuesday morning April 23, 2019, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND. Maurice was born, April 28, 1939, in Crookston to William and Marie (Strickler) Duden. His childhood was spent on a farm near Crookston. As a young adult, he was a resident of the Bethesda Lutheran Home in Watertown, WI. In 1977, he returned to Crookston living a somewhat independent life in a kind and caring group home setting. He was currently a resident of the Willow Group Home in Crookston.
Over the years, Maurice spent time at his Uncle William Strickler's farm learning how to do chores and rake hay with a Massey 50 tractor. In more recent years, he spent holidays and special occasions on the farm with cousins.
For 20 years Maurice worked part time at Hugo's Bakery. His specialty was frying donuts. He was a faithful worker at the Polk County DAC taking pride in the jobs assigned to him. He would strive to make a difference by collecting pop tops for the Ronald McDonald House and took part in community projects.
Maurice loved his group home family and they loved him. He started his day making coffee and pouring a cup for others when they walked in the door. He was very helpful around the house.
Maurice was a faithful member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church and enjoyed food and friendships at the Golden Link Senior Center. He was an avid listener of KROX Radio Station and a regular customer at the M&H Gas Station for his favorite coffee.
Survivors include cousins; Don and Ellen Strickler, Euclid, MN, Stan and Marilyn (Strickler) Sirek, Wahpeton, ND, Kenneth Duden, Mankato, MN and many second cousins. Also left to mourn his passing are friends and staff of Willow Group Home and Polk County DAC.
Memorial gifts may be made to Our Savior's Lutheran School, Crookston.
Funeral services will be Monday, April 29 at 10:30 A.M. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Crookston with a visitation being held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Oakdale Cemetery. Arrangements are with Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019