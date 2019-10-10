|
Maxine Wagner, 94, of Crookston, MN, passed away early Friday morning, October 11, 2019, at the RiverView Care Center in Crookston. The funeral service for Maxine will be held at 3:00pm, Monday, October 14, 2019, in Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Crookston with The Rev. Steve Bohler, officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 2-3:00pm. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting with funeral arrangements.
www.stenshoelhouske.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019