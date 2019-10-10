Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home
615 S Minnesota St
Crookston, MN 56716
(218) 281-3372
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Wagner

Send Flowers
Maxine Wagner Obituary
Maxine Wagner, 94, of Crookston, MN, passed away early Friday morning, October 11, 2019, at the RiverView Care Center in Crookston. The funeral service for Maxine will be held at 3:00pm, Monday, October 14, 2019, in Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Crookston with The Rev. Steve Bohler, officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 2-3:00pm. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting with funeral arrangements.

www.stenshoelhouske.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.