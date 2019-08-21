|
Merle August Steinbrink, 92, of Crookston, MN, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Valley Senior Living in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Merle was born on June 17, 1927 in Crookston to Otto and Nora (Sylvester) Steinbrink, and was the oldest of three boys growing up on the family farm. He was baptized at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Crookston, attended country school in his early years, then Washington School, and graduated with the class of 1947 from Crookston Central High School.
He served in the Minnesota National Guard from 1945 to 1947, and was drafted into the United States Army on October 24, 1950. Merle proudly served his country in Korea and on July 27, 1952 was honorably discharged. Merle began his early working years with Coca Cola in Crookston and then for over 30 years was employed by Elk River Concrete. The farm is where he dedicated most of his time and hard work throughout his entire life.
Merle was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston, past President of the Eagles, Life Member of the VFW, and a proud 67 yearlong member of the American Legion. When not working on the farm, Merle enjoyed bowling, deer hunting, and was always eager to share a hot cup of coffee with whoever stopped by. When unable to attend church service he listened to the service on the radio which he enjoyed very much.
Merle is survived by his brother, Howard of Crookston; nieces and nephews, Marsha (James) Hoffmann, Karen (Christopher) Bates, Wayne (Brenda) Steinbrink, Robin Steinbrink, and Paula (Dale) Buendorf; 13 great- nieces and great-nephews; and 28 great-great nieces and great-great nephews. Merle was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, George and Shirley Steinbrink, and niece-in-law, Cheryl Steinbrink. May God richly bless Merle's memory
A Memorial Service for Merle A. Steinbrink will be held at 3:00 pm, Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston with visitation from 1:00 – 3:00 pm. Military Honors will be provided by the Crookston Veterans Council and the National Guard Honors Team from Moorhead, MN. Inurnment will take place in the Oakdale Cemetery in Crookston at a later time. It was Merle's wishes in lieu of flowers that memorials would go to the Trinity Lutheran Church Radio fund, VFW, or American Legion.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019