Michael G. Anthony, age 66, of Crookston, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Villa St. Vincent in Crookston, MN.
Michael was born on November 30, 1953, in Crookston, MN, the son of John Anthony and Mary Ann Symonds. He was raised in Crookston, MN, and graduated from Crookston Central High School. A child of the 1970s, it took him awhile to find himself as he worked various jobs until finally going to school to be an electrician. He worked at Dahlgrens and then at New Flyer both in Crookston, MN. He enjoyed models, camping, shooting guns, and working on cars and learning from his Uncle Henry. Michael's lifelong passion though was music. He had an extensive vinyl record collection and would often be at the store the first day a new album came out. He also collected and refurbished old stereo equipment in his free time.
Michael is survived by his children, Nichole Larson and Scott Anthony, both of Crookston, MN; grandchild, Morgyn Larson; and siblings, Michelle (Tim) Norton of Minneapolis MN, and Mark Anthony of Fargo, ND. He was preceded in death by his mother and brother, Scott Anthony.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.