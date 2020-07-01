Michael Anthony
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael G. Anthony, age 66, of Crookston, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Villa St. Vincent in Crookston, MN.

Michael was born on November 30, 1953, in Crookston, MN, the son of John Anthony and Mary Ann Symonds. He was raised in Crookston, MN, and graduated from Crookston Central High School. A child of the 1970s, it took him awhile to find himself as he worked various jobs until finally going to school to be an electrician. He worked at Dahlgrens and then at New Flyer both in Crookston, MN. He enjoyed models, camping, shooting guns, and working on cars and learning from his Uncle Henry. Michael's lifelong passion though was music. He had an extensive vinyl record collection and would often be at the store the first day a new album came out. He also collected and refurbished old stereo equipment in his free time.

Michael is survived by his children, Nichole Larson and Scott Anthony, both of Crookston, MN; grandchild, Morgyn Larson; and siblings, Michelle (Tim) Norton of Minneapolis MN, and Mark Anthony of Fargo, ND. He was preceded in death by his mother and brother, Scott Anthony.

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Guestbook: www.stenshoelhouske.com
Arrangements entrusted to Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home of Crookston, MN.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home
615 S Minnesota St
Crookston, MN 56716
(218) 281-3372
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved