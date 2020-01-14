|
Michael D. Rindahl, Burlington, NC, formerly of Crookston, age 66, died Friday, January 10, 2020 at his home following a 12-year battle with cancer.
He was born May 22, 1953 in Crookston, MN, son of the late Otis A. and Leora (Stai) Rindahl.
Mike was a 1971 graduate of Crookston High School and earned a journalism degree from the University of Minnesota Crookston.
He began his career in the newspaper business by working as sports editor and reporter for the Crookston Times. He continued on in Galveston, TX, Tucumcari, NM, Atlanta, GA, Hazard, KY, Reidsville, NC, serving some of these as editor/publisher and photographer. He was a member of the Lions Club for several years.
He was married to Robin Herring on Nov. 24, 2000 in Hazard KY.
Surviving are his wife, Robin, Burlington, NC; daughter, Lexi Vanatta-Rindahl, Abilene ,TX; 2 grandsons, Rio and Ridge; also sister, Sandra (Warren) Juengel, Sanford, MI; stepmother, Doris Rindahl (DeWayne Krogstad), Brooklyn Center, MN; half-sister, Lorri (Merl) Daniels, Blaine, MN; half-brother, Ray (Amy) Rindahl, Chanhassen, MN; stepbrothers, Rod (Danette) Rindahl, Litchfield, MN; Robert Rindahl, Andover, MN; Randy (Shirley Bailee) Rindahl, Lake Nebagaman, WI; stepchildren, Brian (Juliana) Hoelzle, Raleigh, NC; Brandy (Matt) Correll, Burlington, NC; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Kathleen Rindahl, Connie Copeland; half-brother, Daniel Trontvedt, and stepson, Tim Hoelzle.
A memorial service will take place later in July at Little Norway Lutheran Church in Fertile, Minnesota with inurnment in the church cemetery.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020