Michael Patrick O'Gorman
1981 - 2020
Michael Patrick O'Gorman, 39, of Maricopa, AZ, passed away at the Chandler Regional Hospital in Chandler, AZ on July 1, 2020 after a lengthy illness.

Mike was born in Crookston on June 5, 1981, the son of Bill and Sherry (Hoeft) O'Gorman. He grew up in Crookston, was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith, and graduated from Crookston High School with the Class of 2000. He went on to attend UMC in Crookston and UND in Grand Forks before transferring to Metropolitan State University in St. Paul where he graduated with a degree in Business and Finance. Mike worked his way through college as a bartender in both Grand Forks and at "Brothers" in the Twin Cities, where he became a patron favorite. For several years Mike managed LA Fitness Clubs throughout the Twin Cities before going to work in the Insurance Department of Wells Fargo Bank. In 2015 he moved to Maricopa and was employed with Dish TV and Go Daddy.com. Mike was involved in sales of one form another throughout his life which suited his outgoing personality very well. He had a gift of gab and was the life of the party. Mike's memory will be treasured by all who shared in his life.

Mike is survived by his 14-year old daughter, Hannah Forderer of Mandan, ND; parents, Bill and Sherry O'Gorman of Maricopa, AZ; 3 siblings: Heather O'Gorman of San Diego, CA, and Sean O'Gorman and Shannon (Jim) Watson, all of Chandler, AZ; together with several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charlie and Eileen O'Gorman and Mel and Rosie Hoeft; and a special uncle, Mikey Hoeft.

A graveside memorial service for Michael O'Gorman will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Calvary Cemetery in Crookston with Deacon Dennis Bivens, officiating. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

www.stenshoelhouske.com

Published in Crookston Daily Times from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home
615 S Minnesota St
Crookston, MN 56716
(218) 281-3372
