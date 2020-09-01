Michael Theodore Conneran, 92, of Crookston, MN, passed away Friday afternoon, August 28, 2020, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with his family at his side. Mike, as he was best known, was born at Crookston, MN on July 16, 1928, one of 9 children of the union of William T. and Margaret M. (Majeres) Conneran.
Mike grew up on the family homestead in Roome township, near Fisher, MN, and was baptized and confirmed at St. Francis Catholic Church in Fisher. His early education began in a one-room country school, followed by elementary school in Fisher. Mike later enrolled at the Cathedral High School in Crookston, graduating as a member of the Class of 1947. Some of Mike's fondest memories of high school were from playing football for the 'Blue Wave' and giving it his all during their undefeated, untied season. Mike was an avid fan of all sports, and loyal to a fault in supporting the Minnesota Vikings and Twins. On December 6, 1951 he entered the U.S. Air Force and served at Roswell Air Force Base in Roswell, NM until his honorable discharge. Mike then returned to the family farm. His love of the land and passion for farming would remain with Mike throughout his life and to his very last breath. Just days before he had toured some of the farms around Crookston and Fisher, checking to see how the crops were doing and making sure the harvest was progressing well for everyone. On March 3, 1953 Mike was united in marriage to Joyce Whiteman at St. Francis in Fisher. Their marriage would be blessed by the births of 4 children: Michael Jr., Brian, Paula, and Julie. Mike always managed to find time in his busy life to attend the kids concerts and sporting events and took great pride in all their accomplishments. He was a hard worker, and even after the crops were all harvested in the fall, he would spend winters working for Armour and Company in Grand Forks; as a Fuller Brush Salesman and for the Boeing Aircraft Company, both located in Seattle.
Mike was a lifetime member of St. Francis Catholic Church, and after moving to Crookston a few years ago, he had been attending the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. He also held memberships in the Grand Forks Masonic Lodge and Kem Temple Shrine; Knights of Columbus, Elks Lodge, VFW Post 1902, and American Legion Post 20.
Mike was an international traveler. He had visited Mexico, Spain, Greece, Italy, and Canada's many provinces, in addition to both coasts of the United States and many stops in between.
Mike will be remembered for his love of the land, beginning with his proud heritage of the Conneran homestead. Over the years Mike took great pride in his growing of sugar beets, including many grower awards he received from American Crystal Sugar.
Michael was best known for his quick wit and warm heart. His smile would light up any room and he could enter as a stranger and leave as your best friend. Mike will be forever loved and missed by all who knew him, especially his four children.
Loving family members include his 4 children and their spouses: Michael "Mickey" Conneran Jr. of Scottsdale, AZ, Brian and Debbie Conneran of Grand Forks, ND, Paula and Brian Conneran-Weig of Montgomery, IL, and Julie and James Dorans of Naperville, IL; 6 grandchildren: Christina (Justin) Brooks, Kelsey Conneran, Ashley Conneran, Bailey Conneran-Weig, Austen Conneran-Weig, and Rhett Dorans; a brother, William "Billy" and Mary Conneran of Charlotte, NC; his former wife, Joyce Conneran of Scottsdale; good friend, Edie Danielson of Crookston; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, William and Margaret; and 7 siblings: Bernice Widner, Lester Conneran, Joanne Jansen, Margaret Crane, Peggy Smith, Eraine McDonald, and Jean Bastnagel. May God richly bless the memory of Michael Theodore Conneran.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Mike Conneran will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston with The Very Rev. Vincent Miller, presiding. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed including the wearing of masks and social distancing. The service will be livestreamed by going to Cathedral.org
and following the prompts. Interment will take place in the Greenwood Cemetery at Fisher with Military Honors provided by the Crookston Veterans Council, the Fisher American Legion Post, and the Funeral Honors Team from the Grand Forks Air Force Base.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. Francis Catholic Church Building Fund in Fisher, MN.
