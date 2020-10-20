Michael (Mickey) Thomas Conneran, 61, of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Mickey was born on May 16, 1959 at St. Michael's Hospital in Grand Forks, ND, the son of Michael Theodore and Joyce (Whiteman) Conneran. He grew up in Fisher, MN and graduated from Fisher High School in 1977. Mickey then attended North Dakota State University in Fargo, ND before returning to work on the family farm with his brother and father. Mickey was very proud to be a farmer as he made his home in Fisher, and later Grand Forks. In 2001 he moved to Scottsdale where he owned a storage business.
Mickey loved life and lived large while spending his days riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and often attending the annual Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, SD. He enjoyed driving his special edition Range Rover and going to Barrett-Jackson car shows and auctions. Other favorite times were spent socializing with friends and sunning by his pool. He enjoyed watching sporting events with his Dad and his love of dogs and birds was a special interest he shared with his Mom. Mickey was a longtime member of an Arizona Motorcycle Club.
Mickey is survived by his mother, Joyce Conneran of Scottsdale, AZ; 3 siblings and spouses: Brian and Debbie Conneran of Grand Forks, ND, Paula and Brian Conneran-Weig of Montgomery,IL, and Julie and James Dorans of Naperville, IL; several nieces and nephews; an uncle and aunt, William "Billy" and Mary Conneran of Charlotte, NC; cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Theodore Conneran, who passed away on August 28, 2020. Blessed be Mickey's memory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Mickey Conneran will be held at 11:00am, Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston, MN with The Very Rev. Vincent Miller, presiding. Visitation with the family will be for one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery at Fisher, MN. The Mass will be livestreamed by going to www.crookstoncathedral.org
and then clicking on the prompt for Funerals-Burials. Log-in can be done anytime after 10:50am.
Online registry: www.stenshoelhouske.com