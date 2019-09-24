|
|
Nancy Augusta Tollefson, of rural Crookston, MN, passed away at her home early Saturday morning, September 21, 2019, with members of her loving family by her side.
Together with Dwain, her husband of 60 years, they raised 8 children: Susan, Sandy, Valerie, Dawn, Mike, Diane, Robert, and Heidi. Their son, Mike, passed away in 1992, leaving a huge hole in their hearts. Nancy's stated mission in life was to first love and obey God, then to serve and help in her church, to have the love and respect of others, and to have time for herself to do the things she enjoyed; like making dolls, cards, quilts, and scrapbooking. Many remember her for her birthday card ministry at Resurrection.
Nancy is survived by her 7 living children: Susan (Randy) Neufeld, Sandy (Ron) Anenson, Valerie Haas, Dawn (Donavan) Edlund, Diane (John) Worden, Robert (LeAnna) Tollefson, and Heidi (Jamie) Reed; 25 grandchildren: Gabe (Kelly), Jacob (Ashley), Zach (Katelyn), and Elijah (Elizabeth) Neufeld, Jeffery (Sarah), Kristin, and Chad Anenson, Naomi (Dan) MacCallum, Rachel (Nick) Richardson, Jessica Haas, Katie (James) Inlow, Isaac (Hollie) Edlund, Hannah (Ethan) Pilger, Joshua (Marquelle) Edlund, Luke (Katie) Edlund, Phillip, Stephen, Joanna, and Lydia Worden, Micah, Emma, and Creed Tollefson, and Antonio, Joshua, and Caleb Reed; 14 great-grandchildren and counting; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Doris Desatels of Fargo, ND, Raymond (Marian) Tollefson of Beltrami, MN, Paul (Elaine) Tollefson of Crookston, MN, Joyce Vogt of Uniontown, OH, and Roger (Barbara) Tollefson of Beltrami; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Meeting her in heaven was her beloved husband, Dwain; son, Mike; parents, Phillip and Geda Moe; parents-in-law, Tinus and Theresa Tollefson; siblings: Phillip Moe and Ruth Kvernstoen; brothers-in-law, Bert and Russell; and sister-in-law, Donna and Marian. May God bless the memory of Nancy Augusta Tollefson.
The funeral service for Nancy Tollefson will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Resurrection Free Lutheran Church in Beltrami, MN, with Pastors Joel Kangas and Dale Finstrom officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5-7:00 pm, with a 7:00pm prayer service, and will continue at the Church on Saturday for one hour prior to the funeral. Interment will take place in Scandia Cemetery, rural Beltrami.
Special thank you to all her wonderful caregivers for all their hard work, love, and support: Dorothy Borslien, Tory Pastor Richards, Winston Johnson, Tyree Crayton, Hannah Edlund, Carter Mosher, Robin Tollefson, Brenda Nelson, Wendie Hasler, and so many others in the community. A special thank you to Marvie Stromstad and Lilah Wang for coming out to the farm to visit so faithfully. You made a difference. And thank you so much to those of you who made sure you stopped and chatted with her. It meant a lot.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019