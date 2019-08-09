|
Norman Keith Meyer, 65, of Crookston, MN, passed away Wednesday evening, August 7, 2019, at the Villa St. Vincent in Crookston with his loving family at his side.
Norman was born in Crookston on October 12, 1953, the 4th of 9 children of the union of Henry and Norma (Sylvester) Meyer. He grew up on the family farm near Crookston and was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Norman received his education in the Crookston Public School System and attended Central High School. During his senior year he enlisted in the U.S. Army on December 29, 1971 and following basic training was sent to Germany with Company A, 2nd Battalion, 6th Infantry as a security specialist. He would later earn his GED. For his service to his country Norman was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Army Occupational Medal (Berlin), Expert Infantry Badge, and Marksman and Sharpshooter Ribbons demonstrating his expertise with 45 Cal, M60, and M16 weapons. Following his honorable discharge from active duty on January 20, 1975 Norman returned home to farm with his father in Russia and Fairfax townships, and until December 8, 1977 remained subject to call-up with the Army Reserve. Norman was united in marriage to Delilah Lynn Levi on February 12, 1977 at the Plymouth Congregational Church in Fargo. The couple made their home in Crookston while Norman continued to farm; growing sugar beets, grains, soybeans, corn, and sunflowers. Norman and Delilah were blessed by the births of their 3 children: Suzie, Paul, and Anne, who they raised in a very loving home. Norman turned over the farming operation to son, Paul, earlier this year, but the family all agreed that he only retired after his last breath Wednesday evening.
Norman was a devoted member of Grace Lutheran Church and longtime secretary of the Church Board. He also held memberships in the NRA, Crookston Gun Club, and the Red River Valley Sugarbeet Growers' Association. While Norman's favorite pastime was farming, he was also an avid reader, military and U.S. history buff, and liked being a pyrotech in Clearwater MN. He also enjoyed building and flying model airplanes, and hunting.
Dad loved to share his wisdom with his children, whether it be about life or who fought "so and so" in what battle. He loved to give our mom a "hard time" until she found her sense of humor later in life. Dad cherished spending time with his grandkids and passing on life's lessons. He also taught us we had to work for what we want in life and to be a good samaritan.
Norman is survived by Delilah, his beloved wife and best friend of 42 years; their 3 children: Suzie Marohl and husband, Dave, of Farmington, MN, Paul Meyer of Crookston, MN, and Anne Schmalenberg and husband, Justin, of Grand Forks, ND; 4 grandchildren: Ella and Elliot Marohl, and Leia and Giselle Schmalenberg; 8 siblings: Jeannie (Richard) Gottschalk of Truman MN, Bonnie (Les) Schulte of Loganville, WI, Steve (Sue) Meyer of Fisher, MN, Joe (Connie) Meyer of Mankato, MN, Mark (Cindy) Meyer of Crookston, Sandy (Gerald) Landby of Roosevelt, MN, Laurie (Brian) Benoit of Crookston, and Wendy (Brent) Gullekson of Beltrami, MN; his mother-in-law, Alma Levi of West Fargo, ND; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Gary Levi of Fargo, Cyndi(Bruce) Stein of Hankinson, ND, Bruce (Kathy) Levi of Lino Lakes, MN, and Jeff (Karen) Levi of Boulder, CO; together with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Norma; and father-in-law, Ivan K. Levi. May God bless the memory of Norman Keith Meyer.
The funeral service for Norman Meyer will be held at 1:00pm, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Crookston with Pastor Noah R. Thompson, officiating. Visitation will be at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home on Monday from 5-7:00pm, with a 7:00pm prayer service and sharing of memories, led by Pastor Thompson. Visitation will continue Tuesday at the church for one hour prior to the funeral. Military honors will be provided by the Crookston Veterans Council and the Minnesota National Guard Honors Team and will take place at the Oakdale Cemetery in Crookston. Memorials may be given in Norman's name to the Cancer Center or Altru Hospice, both of Grand Forks, ND. The family extends heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staffs of Villa St. Vincent, the Cancer Center, and Altru Hospice for the care and comfort shown to Norman during his courageous battle with cancer.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019