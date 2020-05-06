|
|
O'Della Mae Arnold, 87, of Springfield, Missouri, died of natural causes on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Cox Medical Center. She was born January 16, 1933 in Crookston, Minnesota to Philip & Regina Prudhomme. She married Floyd Arnold on July 10, 1976 in Duluth, MN and he survives. O'Della previously married Norman Stainbrook on October 16, 1951, and he preceded her in death.
Also surviving are her brother, Herman Prudhomme of Crookston, MN, three daughters, Jacalyn Wiertzema of Strafford, MO, Julieann Spangler (Kenny) of Springfield, and Jannelle Kluch (Jacob) of Sun City West, AZ, and one son, Jason Stainbrook, of Duluth, MN. O'Della is also survived by her step-children, Rodger Arnold (Kari) of Rapid City, SD, and Sheryl (nee Arnold) Boisjoli and David Arnold, both of Duluth, MN. O'Della spoiled nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Her parents, brothers Donald and Teddy Prudhomme, and one stepson, Kenny Arnold, preceded her in death.
O'Della was a long-time resident of Springfield, where she and Floyd lived at the same address for over twenty years, after sadly leaving their cabin in Duluth. She loved sewing, crafts, and cooking that she could share. The careers she chose always involved helping people.
A memorial service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 12th, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 925 E. Seminole, Springfield, MO 65807. The inurnment will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the Missouri Veteran's Cemetery, 5201 S. Southwood Road, Springfield, MO 65804.
Memorial contributions may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from May 6 to May 7, 2020