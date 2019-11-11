|
Omar Edwin Rood Jr., age 75, of Arivaca, AZ and formerly of Crookston, MN, passed away October 24th, 2019 with his beloved friend Monica Manning by his side.
Omar is preceded in death by his parents Florence and Omar Rood Sr and brother Richard Rood. He is survived by his daughter Erika (Paul) Rood-Regier, son Charles (Sarah) Chevalier Rood, siblings Judith (John) Sundvor, Joel (Leslye) Rood, Cynthia Rood and Lori (David) Larson, beloved friend Monica Manning and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Omar was born in Crookston Minnesota on December 14, 1943, the son of Omar and Florence (Steer) Rood. He spent his childhood and youth in Crookston. He attended Crookston Central High School, and participated in speech, debate and served as Senior Class President. He graduated from Central High School in 1961.
During his high school years, he worked for his father's company and a local floral company. He spent the summer of 1960 working at an island resort in Lake of the Woods, just a short swim from the Canadian border.
He entered West Point Military Academy graduating in 1965 with the Army engineer officer's commission.
His military assignments included the University of Illinois Civil Engineering Graduate School where he was awarded a Masters Degree in the spring of 1967. He then attended Army Ranger School and a short two-month assignment at Fort Carson Colorado en route to Vietnam.
Sent to Vietnam in September 1967, he was a combat engineer platoon leader for the 9th Infantry Division supporting a mechanized infantry battalion south of Saigon. Upon promotion to captain he became a construction company commander. These forces were based around the Mekong Delta and all came under attack during the Tet Offensive in 1968. He served as the advisor to the civilian province engineer, and he also worked with village elders on small projects to improve their communities.
Upon returning to the United States he was assigned to teach bridge design and structural engineering at the US Army Engineer School, Fort Belvoir.
After Thai language school, he arrived in Thailand in February 1970 as an advisor to the royal army engineers in Northeast Thailand where he spent a year.
In the spring of 1971, he resigned his commission when he came back to the United States.
That fall, he went to work at the Construction Engineering Research Lab (CERL), a new Army research lab associated with the University of Illinois.
In 1974, Omar was awarded the Engineer of the Year by CERL and also was awarded his PhD from the University of Illinois.
In the fall of 1977, during an Executive Development Assignment in Washington DC, he decided to take a year off and return to his home town of Crookston, MN.
In the spring of 1979, he decided to stay in Crookston and took a job at WSN Engineers. In 1980, he ran unsuccessfully for the Minnesota State Legislature. Two years later, he was elected to the Crookston School Board and served two terms from 1983-1989. During this time period, he also served six years on the governing board of Prairie Public (TV and Radio).
Omar started JOR engineering in 1987 as an engineering consulting company to provide water resources engineering to local units of government.
He joined MTS Systems Corporation in 1995 as an international project manager for custom earthquake simulation test equipment. It was the perfect job for him because each project was custom and therefore provided unique challenges. He enjoyed the international travel and working in foreign research laboratories (governments and academic institutions).
In this position, he served as MTS' representative as a subcontractor on the world's largest 6DoF seismic simulator in Japan.
It was from that position that he retired in 2009 and moved to Arizona in January 2010. In retirement, he lived in the countryside near the small village of Arivaca. Just nine miles from the Mexican border, Arivaca is a wonderful, eclectic, tight-knit community of people with amazing backgrounds from around the country. He was proud to serve on the Arivaca Fire District Board and loved helping his community.
Omar was so proud of his children, Erika Regier-Rood and Charlie Chevalier Rood. He was the oldest of five siblings, who all knew he was there for them no matter what was needed. Omar's brilliant intellect was a marvel to all who knew him. He was a loyal friend and loved his family and friends deeply. Omar loved to read, play cards, ski and putter in his garage.
Memorial donations may be made to the:
Arivaca Fire District Emergency Services, PO Box 416, Arivaca, AZ 85601, or donor's wishes.
Per Omar's request, no memorial service will be held. Omar will be inurned at Fort Snelling at a later date and we thank him for his dedicated military service.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019