|
|
Orville "Ole" Olson, age 77, of Erskine, MN and formerly of Rindal, MN and Crookston, MN, passed away on Thursday, August 8th, at Essentia Health Hospital in Fosston. A memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service and military honors on Thursday, August 15th, at the Carlin Funeral Home in Erskine. There will be no other service. Arrangements are with Carlin Family Funeral Service of Erskine.
Orville "Ole" Arthur Olson was born on March 19, 1942 in Erskine, Minnesota. He is the son of Charley and Josephine Olson (Kappedal). He grew up in Rindal and attended Rindal country school and Fertile High School, graduating in 1960.
Ole was in the United States Air Force from 1960 until receiving his honorable discharge in 1964. He was stationed in California where he met Joline Palmer. They were married in 1963 and made their home in Marysville, California and they had two sons. Arthur was born in 1964 and Lincoln in 1966.
Ole and Joline decided to move to Minnesota in 1969 where he began work for Krogstad Construction. Then in 1970 he started Olson's Custom Cabinets. In 1972 the family moved to Winger and bought a hobby farm where he was able to build a ship and expand the business. He built beautiful cabinet work for hundreds of homes and businesses throughout northern Minnesota for 48 years.
Ole and Joline relocated to Crookston in the 1980's, buying the Elk's Club building where he was able to work out of a shop he set up there. They also had Joline's Tropical Fish (pet store) in the Upper Deck Ballroom. They later moved to Erskine to their current home on Lake Cameron where he continued to work until retiring in 2018.
Ole was known as a very talented guitar player. He performed occasionally with the Erskine Old Timers. He was also known for having a pleasant and wise-cracking sense of humor!
He is survived by his wife, Joline; two children, Arthur Olson (Michelle), Lincoln Olson (Kimberly); grandchildren, Kaitlin Meier (David) and Cody Olson; step-grandson, Mark Theis; and nine great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Kenneth Olson and Clifford Olson; and two sisters, Carol Olson and Joyce Koetin.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019