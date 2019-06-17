|
Palmer I. Pederson, loving father, grandpa and great-grandpa, age 85, of Shoreview, Minnesota, died on June 14, 2019. He is preceded in death by wife, Ione; brothers, Pete, Darwin, and Vern. Survived by children, Jimmy (Ann), Sandra Pederson, Brenda (Jeffrey) Henry, Rodney (Jennifer), Joy Pederson, Gregory (LuAnne), and Donald (Gail); 14 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Geraldine Taylor, Rosemary Littlejohn; nieces, nephews, and friends.
Graveside service 11:15 AM Thursday, June 20 at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, 7601 34th Ave S., Mpls. Visitation 3-6 PM Thursday at Mueller-Bies Funeral Home-Roseville, 2130 N. Dale St @ Cty Rd B. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred.
Mueller-Bies 651-487-2550, www.muellerbies.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from June 17 to June 18, 2019