Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:15 AM
FORT SNELLING NATIONAL CEMETERY
7601 34th Ave S.,
Mpls., MN
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
Palmer I. Pederson Obituary
Palmer I. Pederson, loving father, grandpa and great-grandpa, age 85, of Shoreview, Minnesota, died on June 14, 2019. He is preceded in death by wife, Ione; brothers, Pete, Darwin, and Vern. Survived by children, Jimmy (Ann), Sandra Pederson, Brenda (Jeffrey) Henry, Rodney (Jennifer), Joy Pederson, Gregory (LuAnne), and Donald (Gail); 14 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Geraldine Taylor, Rosemary Littlejohn; nieces, nephews, and friends.

Graveside service 11:15 AM Thursday, June 20 at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, 7601 34th Ave S., Mpls. Visitation 3-6 PM Thursday at Mueller-Bies Funeral Home-Roseville, 2130 N. Dale St @ Cty Rd B. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred.

Mueller-Bies 651-487-2550, www.muellerbies.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from June 17 to June 18, 2019
