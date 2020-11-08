Patricia Ann "Patty" Stout Bjorgo, age 78, of Crookston, MN, passed away from complications due to vasculitis on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.
Patty was born on June 9, 1942, in Hillsboro, ND, the daughter of the late Arvid and Celeste (Mohn) Nettum. She was raised on the family farm just outside of Caledonia, ND, and graduated from Caledonia High School. She moved to Crookston, MN, where she worked for Jiffy Fry, Your Host Restaurant, Handy Farms, Anderson Fabric and then for Super Pumper where she retired as Assistant Manager in 2015 after over 30 years. In her free time, Patty was an avid flower gardener and enjoyed yardwork. She also baked, loved fishing at Lake of the Woods, and Cherry Freezes from Dairy Queen were her favorite treat.
Patty is survived by her beloved husband and partner of over 35 years, Al Bjorgo of Crookston, MN; son, Terry (Janna) Stout of Crookston, MN; stepson, Barry Bjorgo of Arizona; and brother Merlin Nettum of Caledonia, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Larrie Nettum.
Funeral service celebrating Patty's life will be at 10 am on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Crookston, MN, with a time of visitation one hour before. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston, MN, with a prayer service at 6:00 pm. Pastor Steve Bohler will officiate. Interment will be at Grue Lutheran Cemetery in Buxton, ND. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic masks and social distancing are required.
Online Guestbook: www. stenshoelhouske.com
Arrangements entrusted to Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home of Crookston, MN.