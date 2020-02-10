|
|
Patrick Glen Moore was born in Minnesota on a spring day in 1958, and left this world on January 27, 2020, at age 61.
Patrick had a big heart and a passion for knowledge. Behind his quiet exterior was an intense curiosity, huge imagination, and a heart of gold.
His quest for knowledge led him to an extraordinary career in aerospace engineering. The projects he worked on were larger than life, including developing an amphibious military tank, designing how to take a shower on the international space station, the Hubble telescope, and a geological monitoring system to ensure international nuclear testing compliance.
His career was also very much his hobby. Off-hours were spent designing airplanes, setting up the perfect home theater system, and even creating a custom motorized scooter, complete with flames! Among his various passions were anything sci-fi, rock and roll, and airplanes.
Patrick spent his life caring for others and will be missed dearly. He was preceded in death by his father, Glendon, and survived by mother Marlene, sisters Susan (Steffen) and Tracy (Willi), daughter Darby (Brennan), and granddaughters Olivia and Alicia.
A celebration of life will be held for Patrick on his birthday, April 16, at Aardahl Lutheran Church in Bemidji, MN.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020