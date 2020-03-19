|
|
Paul Heng, 90, of Red Lake Falls, MN passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at his residence with his loving wife at his side. Paul had recently been receiving outstanding supportive care from Hospice Red River Valley.
Services will be announced when scheduled at a later date, due to the coronavirus.
Paul Gerald Heng was born August 24, 1929 in Emmetsburg, IA the son of Jasper and Anna (Gunn) Heng. When Paul was four years old, his dad Jasper died due to a tragic drowning. Later Anna married Fred Wetenkamp and the family relocated to the Red Lake Falls area.
Paul attended rural grade schools, Hilltop near Dorothy and Max Meyer west of Red Lake Falls. He graduated from Lafayette High School in Red Lake Falls with the Class of 1948. Following high school, Paul moved to the Twin Cities for work where he also took flight lessons.
Paul entered into service with the United States Army on November 3, 1952 in Minneapolis, MN and worked as a heavy vehicle operator. While serving in Germany during the Korean War he worked in the motor pool and with the ASA (Army Security Agency) having received top FBI clearance. He earned the National Defense Service Medal, Army of Occupation Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. Paul was honorably discharged on September 9, 1955.
While working as a Greyhound Bus Driver, Paul met his future wife Bonnie, who also worked at the Greyhound Bus Depot in St Cloud, MN. On June 26, 1959, Paul married Dorothy I. "Bonnie" Biendara at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. They made their home in Brooklyn Center where Paul was co-owner of M & D Trucking.
In 1962, they purchased the farm in Louisville Township near Red Lake Falls where they raised their four children Darla, Marcia, Steven, and Rebecca. On the farm they had hogs, chickens, beef cattle, and small grains. Over the years, besides farming, Paul worked at Detroiter, bartended, worked security, subbed as a school bus driver, and drove for Transystems. After retiring from farming, Paul drove truck for R & D Trucking (his daughter and son-in-law's trucking company) until he was 85 years old.
Throughout his life, Paul worked hard farming and driving truck. He had over 3 million miles without a chargeable accident. Paul enjoyed gathering with people, visiting, playing cards, hunting, helping others, and was especially proud of his grandchildren. Paul was commander of both the Red Lake Falls American Legion Post 22 and VFW Post 5628, was trustee and chaplain of the VFW Post 1902 in Crookston, MN, and Supervisor on Louisville Township Board.
Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Bonnie of Red Lake Falls; children, Darla Prudhomme of Crookston; Marcia (Brian) Schlattman of Little Falls, MN, Steven (Marcia) Heng of Shevlin, MN, and Rebecca (William) Miller of Grand Forks, ND; grandchildren, Joshua (Annabelle) Prudhomme, Alex (Katrina) Prudhomme, Logan Prudhomme, Tyler Schlattman, and Eliot Miller; step-grandchildren Evan (Nicole) Miller of Bemidji, MN, Ryan (Carly) Miller of Grand Forks, and Jana (Cody) Schroeder of Thompson, ND; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Jameson, Langston, and Dakota; step-great-grandchildren Lillie, Logan, Liam, Kaydence, Owen, and Ariella arriving in July; brother, Robert (Marline) Heng of California; and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jasper Heng; mother, Anna Wetenkamp; step-father, Fred Wetenkamp; and son-in-law, Ron Prudhomme.
