Peggy Jo Annette Erickson, 59, Fertile, Minnesota, entered Heaven's gates on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
She was born in Ada, MN, on November 14, 1960, to Mary and Donald Fuglseth Sr. and attended Ada Elementary school until moving to Fertile. She began working at the Fair Meadow Nursing Home around age 15 as a Nurse's Aide. She graduated from FBHS in 1979.
Peggy married the love of her life, Bradley Erickson, on October 24, 1981. Together they resided in Fertile, raising their 3 children, Tanya, Leah and Tyler.
Peggy dedicated her life to her family and her work. She earned her LPN and then RN, all while continuing to work at Fair Meadow. She was proud to become D.O.N. and played a pivotal role in starting up the Assisted Living in Fertile.
Peggy's calling was to serve others and her mission field was in long-term care. She had nearly 40 years of service in Nursing-most of those at Fair Meadow, but the last couple years were spent post-retirement, at Twin Valley and then Halstad. Peggy provided exceptional comfort and care for residents. Her compassion went beyond the duties of her job, always going the extra mile. She loved to sit down and chat with residents about their life, bringing laughter and tears to both parties.
While work was important to her, her greatest joy in life was family. Peggy was a proud wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Her family lit up her world! They enjoyed snuggling on the couch with "pupcorn" and Cheetos, pancake breakfasts, new jammies, and she loved buying a new Christmas ornament for each family member every year. Peggy made everyone feel special for exactly who they are.
Peggy loved to shop, iron, lay on the couch with the fireplace going, visit her best friend in Hawaii, and dance--the washing machine being her signature move! Peggy was a hard worker and would always sacrifice for others. She had the most infectious SMILE and truly loved people.
Peggy had a deep, steady faith in our Lord Jesus and loved listening to worship songs and reading scripture.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Brad; their children, Tanya (Nathan) Rasch, Leah (Nathan) Watne, and Tyler (Kelsey) Erickson; grandchildren, Drew, Jordyn, Harper, Boe, McKinley, Kora, Alette and Tate; siblings, David Fuglseth, Judy (Ralph) Vigoren, Owen (Rosie) Fuglseth, Linda (Floyd) Johnson, Carole Anderson, and Jr.(Lindy) Fuglseth.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant (twin) siblings; in-laws, Bill and Fritz Erickson; brother-in-law, Delton
Anderson and sister-in-law, Marlene Fuglseth.
Due to public health concerns with the coronavirus called COVID-19-A family only funeral will be: 11:00AM Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Hope Evangelical Free Church in Fertile. (The funeral will be broadcast within the church parking lot on channel FM 92.5 starting at 11:00AM)
A community memorial service will be held at a future date.
Limited public registration/visitation will be Saturday, morning from 8:00AM to 10:00AM at the church.
Burial: Hope Cemetery, Fertile, Minnesota.
Arrangements with Erikson-Vik-Ganje Funeral Home
Arrangements with Erikson-Vik-Ganje Funeral Home
Fertile, Minnesota
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020