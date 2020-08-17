It is with great sadness that the family of Penny Rae (Doeden) Morse, 65, of Climax, MN, announce her passing after a brief illness on August 8, 2020. She passed away peacefully and with family by her side at Villa St. Vincent in Crookston, MN. Penny was born on May 19, 1955 in Hillsboro, ND to Elmer and Verla (Billing) Doeden.
She was a strong and compassionate wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was exceptional with her hands and enjoyed spending her spare time sewing, knitting, and crocheting gifts for her many children and grandchildren.
Penny will be lovingly remembered by her husband Michael Morse, whom she married on September 12, 2012, and who will adore her eternally. Also surviving are eight children, Angela Efta-Baird, Christopher (Amy) Efta, Jarohmia (Leslie) Efta, Dustin Efta, David (Sarah) Morse, Brian Morse, Maria (Nicole) Morse, and Libby Morse; two sisters, Sandy (Miles) Efta and Linda (Jerry) McBain; and 14 grandchildren. Penny was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Verla Doeden; son, Ricky Efta, and many other family members and friends she was very excited to be reunited with.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers please make donations in her honor to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation, 663 Thirteenth Street, Suite 100, Oakland, CA, 94612. Or, an online donation can be made via Myotonic.org.
Funeral: 1:00 PM, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Fredrikson-Ganje Funeral Home in Halstad, MN, following all of the Minnesota and CDC COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Masks are required to attend. Anyone not attending the family service is invited to a Celebration of Life following the funeral from 3:00-6:00 PM at the Morse farm, 36964 430th Street SW, Climax, MN.
Visitation: One hour before the funeral at Fredrikson-Ganje Funeral Home in Halstad.
Please view our guestbook and share condolences online at www.fredriksonfh.com
Arrangements with Fredrikson-Ganje Funeral Homes, Ada & Halstad Minnesota