1/1
Penny Rae (Doeden) Morse
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Penny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Penny Rae (Doeden) Morse, 65, of Climax, MN, announce her passing after a brief illness on August 8, 2020. She passed away peacefully and with family by her side at Villa St. Vincent in Crookston, MN. Penny was born on May 19, 1955 in Hillsboro, ND to Elmer and Verla (Billing) Doeden.

She was a strong and compassionate wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was exceptional with her hands and enjoyed spending her spare time sewing, knitting, and crocheting gifts for her many children and grandchildren.

Penny will be lovingly remembered by her husband Michael Morse, whom she married on September 12, 2012, and who will adore her eternally. Also surviving are eight children, Angela Efta-Baird, Christopher (Amy) Efta, Jarohmia (Leslie) Efta, Dustin Efta, David (Sarah) Morse, Brian Morse, Maria (Nicole) Morse, and Libby Morse; two sisters, Sandy (Miles) Efta and Linda (Jerry) McBain; and 14 grandchildren. Penny was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Verla Doeden; son, Ricky Efta, and many other family members and friends she was very excited to be reunited with.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers please make donations in her honor to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation, 663 Thirteenth Street, Suite 100, Oakland, CA, 94612. Or, an online donation can be made via Myotonic.org.

Funeral: 1:00 PM, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Fredrikson-Ganje Funeral Home in Halstad, MN, following all of the Minnesota and CDC COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Masks are required to attend. Anyone not attending the family service is invited to a Celebration of Life following the funeral from 3:00-6:00 PM at the Morse farm, 36964 430th Street SW, Climax, MN.

Visitation: One hour before the funeral at Fredrikson-Ganje Funeral Home in Halstad.

Please view our guestbook and share condolences online at www.fredriksonfh.com

Arrangements with Fredrikson-Ganje Funeral Homes, Ada & Halstad Minnesota

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fredrikson-Ganje Funeral Homes - Ada
700 East Thorpe Avenue
Ada, MN 56510
(218) 784-4600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fredrikson-Ganje Funeral Homes - Ada

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved