|
|
Renee Landgraff, age 66, of Marshall, Minnesota, died on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Divine Providence Care Center in Ivanhoe, Minnesota. Memorial Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Radiant Life Church in Marshall, Minnesota. Private family interment will be at a later date in the Marshall Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday at the church.
Renee Jean Edmunds was born on January 11, 1953, in Fargo, North Dakota, to Clifford and Mildred (Johnson) Edmunds. She was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Crookston, Minnesota. Renee attended school in Crookston before marrying Fred Landgraff on January 23, 1971, at Central Lutheran Church in Fairfax, Minnesota.
The family moved to a farm outside Sleepy Eye where Renee was a devoted farm wife and mother to her 2 children, Tami and Tim. In 1988, the family moved to Minneota and then to Marshall in 1995. Renee worked briefly at K-Mart and Hy-Vee before starting at Schwan's in 1992. She worked there, in customer service, until her health forced a retirement in 2009. When she needed more assistance with her daily care, Renee moved to the Divine Providence Care Center in Ivanhoe in 2015.
Renee was a former member of the Central Lutheran Church Ladies Aide and was a current member of Radiant Life Church in Marshall. Her enjoyments in life included sewing, knitting, crochet, embroidery, cross stitch, baking, cooking, visiting with neighbors and friends, time spent with her kids and grandkids, and watching her beloved tv shows and movies. More than anything, Renee loved being a mother, she was kind, compassionate, with a warm and loving embrace that will not be forgotten. She had always wanted to be a mother and she poured her soul into that role.
Renee Landgraff , now safe in the arms of her Heavenly Father, died in Ivanhoe, Minnesota, on September 14, 2019, at the age of 66 years, 8 months, and 3 days. Blessed be her memory.
Renee is survived by her daughter, Tami Doom of Lakeville; son, Tim (and Mindy) Landgraff of Marshall; 3 grandchildren, Dalton, Ashlynn, Spencer; special friends, John and Sybil Groeneweg; cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Clifford and Mildred Edmunds.
Arrangements by the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall, Minnesota. 507-532-2933
Guest book and tribute wall available online at www.hamiltonfh.com.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019