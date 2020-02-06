|
|
Richard Anthony Mueller, 63, a lifelong Crookston, MN resident passed away at his home unexpectedly Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
Richard was born in Crookston on July 1, 1956 to Walter and Glenna (Steffen) Mueller. He was baptized and confirmed at the Wesley United Methodist Church and graduated from Crookston Central High School. Richard was employed doing construction work in and around Crookston for a few years before going to work for the Burlington Northern Railroad, performing track maintenance duties until his retirement.
Richard enjoyed spending time at his second home in Lake George, MN. He loved his dogs and throughout his life had several Chesapeake Bay Retrievers that were great company for him. He always looked forward to being outdoors in the woods and forests and was an avid hunter. Going canoeing and catching a fish or two were favorite pastimes as well. Richard was a lifelong member of the Wesley United Methodist Church and the Brotherhood of Maintenance Way Union. He will be sadly missed by all who shared in his life.
Richard is survived by 6 siblings: Miles Mueller of Hastings, MN, Spencer Mueller of Gilroy, CA, Mae and John Kiewel of Nisswa, MN, Dean Mueller of Hastings, Jean and Stan Berry of Stillwater, MN, and Roy Mueller of Fargo, ND; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Glenna Mueller; sister, Celia Mueller; and sister and brother-in-law, Annette and Jack Wieland. Blessed be Richard's memory.
A memorial service for Richard Anthony Mueller will be held at 1:00pm, Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston, MN with The Rev. Michelle Miller, officiating. Visitation with the family will be for one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will take place in the Oakdale Cemetery, Crookston, in the spring.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020