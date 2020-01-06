Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel
899 Highway 15 South
Hutchinson, MN 55350-3170
320-587-2128
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Amiot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Amiot

Send Flowers
Robert Amiot Obituary
Robert Amiot, age 78, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, 11:00 A.M., at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M., one hour prior, at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Online Guest Book is available at www.hantge.com.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -