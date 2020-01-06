|
|
|
Robert Amiot, age 78, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, 11:00 A.M., at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M., one hour prior, at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Online Guest Book is available at www.hantge.com.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020