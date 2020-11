Robert Conrad "Bob" Zammert, 82, of Grand Forks, ND, and a former longtime Euclid, MN resident, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.Due to COVID-19 restrictions a memorial service for Bob Zammert will be held at a later date and that information will be released when it becomes known. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting with funeral arrangements.Online registry: www.stenshoelhouske.com