Robert D. "Bob" Carlstrom, 85, of Crookston, MN, passed away early Monday evening, August 26th, 2019, at the Villa St. Vincent with his loving family at his side. The funeral service for Bob will be held in St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Crookston, at 2:00 pm, Thursday, August 29, 2019, with The Rev. Loren Mellum, officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. Military Honors will be provided by the MN National Guard Honors Team from Moorhead, MN and the Crookston Veterans Council. Interment will be in the Oakdale Cemetery, Crookston.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019