Robert Duane Amiot, age 78, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial Service was held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Officiant: Hassen Valley Lodge #109
Robert Duane Amiot was born on May 11, 1941, in Crookston, Minnesota. He was the son of Napoleon Joseph and Alexina Marie (Tougas) Amiot. Robert was baptized as an infant, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth both at St Peter's Catholic Church in Gentilly, Minnesota. He received his education in Crookston, and was a graduate of the Crookston High School Class of 1959. Robert furthered his education at Northwest Technical Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and received a degree in Electric Design.
In May of 1962, Robert was united in marriage to Marcene Wilson in Mitchell, South Dakota. This marriage was blessed with three sons, Michael, Patrick and Brian.
Robert started his career as a mechanical/electrical designer for Honeywell in Hopkins, Minnesota. He then began working as a salesperson for Lester's, Inc. in Lester Prairie, Minnesota, in their specialty-building department. For the first three years, he traveled the United States selling fertilizer bulk blending buildings. Lester's Inc. then offered him a position as area salesman for the Alexandria, Minnesota area and three years later he was asked to come to the home office and become their Assistant Sales Manager. He then was covering nine states and traveled the area training their salesmen in the field. In Robert's later years, he worked for Orwak, USA, Inc., in Bloomington, Minnesota, where he was the only employee other than the owner. There, he handled all inventory, repair and servicing of products all over the North American continent. When Orwak sold out to a different company, Robert decided not to move and went to work for Home Depot in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. On January 1, 2005, Robert officially retired and stayed on part time at Home Depot.
Robert was an active member of the Hassen Valley Lodge #109, Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF) in Hutchinson since 1982. He served in many chairs for the Odd Fellows organization and in 2007 he became the Editor of the Minnesota IOOF Newsletter for the state of Minnesota. In June of 2009, he was elected the State Secretary for the IOOF while he continued to work on the newsletter.
Robert enjoyed woodworking and research writing. Over a period of 30 years, he made and authored an Amiot Family Genealogy Book for his father's family and also a Tougas Family Genealogy Book for his mother's family. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
When Robert needed assistance with his daily care, he became a resident at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson on May 15, 2019. He passed away there on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the age of 78 years. Blessed be his memory.
Robert is survived by his: Sons, Michael Donald Amiot and his wife, Leslie Ann, of Elmhurst, IL, Patrick Joseph Amiot of Fitchburg, MA, Brian Robert Amiot and his wife, Elizabeth Margaret, of Edina, MN; Grandchildren, Connor Jordan Amiot, Courtney Nicole Amiot, Morgan Tara Amiot, Blake Patrick Amiot, Vesper Elizabeth Amiot, and Sloane Katherine Amiot; Siblings, Pauline Demarais and her husband, Roman, of Mesa, AZ, Regis Amiot and his wife, Bobby, of Crookston, MN, Monica Beauchance of Northwood, ND; Sister-in-law, Nancy Amiot of Crookston, MN; Many other relatives and friends.
Robert is preceded in death by his Parents, Napoleon and Alexina Amiot; Brother, Mark Amiot.
