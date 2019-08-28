|
|
Robert Duane "Bob" Carlstrom, 85, of Crookston, MN, passed away early Monday evening, August 26th, 2019, at the Villa St. Vincent with his loving family at his side. Bob had been a very popular resident of the Villa since February of 2015, and was so grateful for the care he received and appreciative of the many kindnesses shown him by the staff, many who became his good friends.
Bob was born on June 4, 1934 at Fosston, MN, the son of Edwin and Mabel (Peterson) Carlstrom. Together with his sister, Katherine, he grew up on the family farm in Columbia Township, and was baptized and confirmed at the nearby Poplar Lake Lutheran Church. Bob graduated from Fosston High School with the Class of 1952, and entered the US Army on December 17, 1953. He served overseas in Germany with Battalion A of the 5th Field Artillery as a cannoneer in Battery A. He received his honorable discharge on October 7, 1955 and returned to Fosston. Bob then moved to Silver Bay, MN for a year and worked dockside loading the iron ore ships. In 1957 he began employment with the Polk County Highway Department. Bob was united in marriage to Ardis Elaine Juvrud on May 10, 1958 at the old St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Together, they raised their 5 children in a loving home. Life was hectic keeping up with all their activities but somehow it all worked. Ardis was an RN at Bethesda Hospital, later known as RiverView Hospital, and Bob enjoyed a 31-year career as a technician for the Polk County Highway Department until his retirement in 1987. Bob and Ardie were longtime members of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, and Bob held memberships in Crookston Eagles Aerie #873, and the Crookston Posts of VFW #1902 and American Legion #20.
The golden years for Bob and Ardie meant more time for hunting, fishing, camping, and discovering pull-tabs, while all the time making wonderful memories. They enjoyed many fun trips to Las Vegas with good friends while always following the basic rule "what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas!" Sadly, Ardie passed away on April 5, 2016. The peace that came to Bob later in life made him so grateful for the love of his family and thankful for their many visits. He will be remembered with great affection.
Grateful for their parent's love are Bob and Ardie's 5 children and spouses: Laurie and Gary Coauette of Crookston, Leslie Strem of Rochester, IN, Duane and Jodie Carlstrom of Moorhead, MN, Darin and Christy Carlstrom of East Grand Forks, MN, and Brad and Jenny Carlstrom of Crookston; 11 grandchildren: Jordan Coauette (Justin Edstrom), Grant (Amber) Coauette, Jaron Strem, Logan Strem, Katie Carlstrom, Kaelin Carlstrom, Aubrie Carlstrom, Haylie Carlstrom, Natalie Carlstrom, Peyton Carlstrom, and Teagen Carlstrom; 4 great-grandchildren: Anders and Iris Coauette, and Collins and Beckett Edstrom; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Neil and Marilyn Wogsland of Menahga, MN, and Jack and Carol Juvrud and Marilyn Juvrud of Crookston; together with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to Ardis, Bob's beloved wife of 58 years, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Jan Strem; parents, Edwin and Mabel Carlstrom; sister, Katherine Wogsland; brother-in-law, Donald Juvrud; and parents-in-law, Oscar and Marion Juvrud. Blessed be the memory of Robert Duane Carlstrom.
The funeral service for Bob Carlstrom will be held in St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Crookston, at 2:00 pm, Thursday, August 29, 2019, with The Rev. Loren Mellum, officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. Military Honors will be provided by the Crookston Veterans Council and the MN National Guard Honors Team from Moorhead. Interment will take place in the Oakdale Cemetery, Crookston.
www.stenshoelhoukse.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019