Robert Easton Howe, 80, of Crookston, MN, passed away early Sunday morning, October 4, 2020, with members of his loving family at his side.
Robert was born on December 27, 1939 at Sauk Rapids, MN, the oldest of 2 sons born to the union of Robert Paul and Elizabeth Beryl (Benson) Howe. After graduating from Shattuck Academy High School at Faribault, MN Robert enrolled at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities as an undergraduate. He then attended Mankato (MN) State College where he earned a Bachelor's Degree. Not knowing for sure if he would go into the family business of banking he attended the School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin.
In March of 1961 Robert was united in marriage to Shari Lyn Landers at the Little Brown Church in the Vale at Nashua, IA. This was the very Church celebrated in a hymn written by Dr. William Pitts in 1857 and sung by many country recording artists over the years. Robert and Shari would be blessed with 2 children: Robert and Charley. After living in Anoka, MN for a few years they settled in Fulda, MN where Robert joined the family owned Citizens State Bank as president and owned a horse farm on Lake Fulda. It was during this time that Robert and Shari decided to grow their family to 4 and adopted twins from South Korea, Rae and Lea.
After 27 years in finance Robert left behind that very successful career in 1991 to pursue a Master's Degree in Counseling from NDSU in Fargo, ND. Robert then joined the professional staff of Fargo's South East Human Services. He later established his own private counseling practice and continued to serve the greater metro area until his retirement. In 2013 he moved to Crookston to be closer to his daughter, Rae French and go to his favorite spot on Maple Lake.
Robert had been very active in the Fulda community during his years there; as a member of the Presbyterian Church, the Masonic Lodge and Shriners, the Toastmasters and Lions Clubs, and the local JayCees organization. He liked to spend time outdoors snow-skiing, boating, golfing, travelling, camping and hunting. Driving fast cars, or it could also be phrased, driving cars fast, seemed to satisfy his 'wild side.' Quieter moments were spent doing crossword puzzles and gardening. His lifelong pleasure was all things sports on TV. He was known to even place a bet on a few of his favorite teams. His other love was good food! Robert enjoyed nothing more than discovering a great new restaurant and just getting together with people for a great meal. This characterization would classify him as a "foodie". His family, whom he adored beyond all else in life, shared his passion.
Robert's memory will be forever be treasured by his 4 children as a great father and his 9 grandchildren as a great grandfather: Robert L. Howe of Edwards, CO, Charley C. Howe of Phoenix, AZ, Rae French and her husband, George of Crookston, MN, and Lea Waldridge and her husband, Chad, of Springfield, VA; 9 grandchildren: Elizabeth Easton Howe of Edwards, CO, AnaRae Sung Howe of Harrisonburg, VA, Robert Charles Howe of Boulder, CO, Laura Landers Howe of Boston, MA, Clare Alice Howe of Minneapolis, MN, Linnea Lea French and George David French of Crookston, MN, and Charles Robert Waldridge and Holly Lyn Waldridge of Springfield, VA; together with a niece and 2 nephews: Elizabeth Howe, Christopher Howe, and Timothy Howe. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Robert P. and Elizabeth Howe; his former wife, Shari Lyn Howe; and brother, Bruce Howe. May God bless Robert Howe, his family, and those who went before him.
A memorial service for Robert Easton Howe will be celebrated toward the middle of 2021 and that information will be shared when it becomes known. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Online registry: www.stenshoelhouske.com