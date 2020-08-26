It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Scott Erickson of Hendrum, MN announce his sudden passing on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the age of 64.
Bob, as he was best known, was born January 30, 1956 in Crookston, MN to James "Jim" and Ellen "Nellie" (Millard) Erickson. In his younger years his family moved north to Red Lakes Falls, MN where Bob formed fond memories of swimming in the river, sledding down the hills, swinging from the trees, and biking through town causing mayhem with his brothers. His family eventually moved back to Crookston, where Bob refined his love of the great outdoors. With guidance from his father and older brothers, he discovered a lifelong joy in camping, hunting, and fishing.
After graduating from Crookston Central High School in 1974, Bob gained his new loyal and faithful hunting companion, an Irish Setter named Bridgette. He found work as a carpenter obtaining skills that would come in handy throughout his life. It was while shingling a house that a passerby caught his attention. When Bob got the courage to talk to her, Noreen (Monson) Erickson stole his heart. Planning for their future, Bob decided to attend Wadena Technical College where he earned his Associates Degree as a lineman. Graduating in 1979, Bob started his lifelong career at the Red River Co-Op in Halstad, MN. In September of the same year, Bob and Noreen married and made their home in Hendrum, MN.
Always eager to spend time outdoors, Bob enjoyed spending time deer hunting at the "hunting land" in Fosston with his brothers and fishing at Union Lake. His greatest joy was sitting on the deck at the cabin enjoying a Windsor while watching the kids swim. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather whose infectious chuckle would light up any room.
Bob will be greatly missed by his wife of 40 years, Noreen Erickson of Hendrum; three daughters, Megan (Eric) Delahoyde of Cogswell, ND, Becky (Derek) Todd of Halstad and Heather (Nathan) Pitcher of Moorhead, MN; grandchildren, Carl, Hank, Laura, Nellie, Idella, and Lincoln; and siblings, Sharon (Jon) Hofer of Tucson, AZ, Jim (Linda) Erickson of Bemidji, MN, Jack (Annette) Erickson of Erskine, MN and Kathy (Dan) Holen of Baudette, MN.
Sadly, Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Nellie, and his brother, Gerald "Jerry" Erickson. May God bless the memory of Bob Erickson.
Funeral: 1:30 PM, Friday, August 28, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hendrum, with visitation for one hour before the service. Required following all of the Minnesota and CDC COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Maximum capacity of 100 guests at the church. Masks are required to attend.
