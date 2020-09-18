Robert V. Rude, 85, of rural Beltrami, MN, passed away at home, under the care of his family and Hospice of the Red River Valley, on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Robert Victor Rude was born on December 18, 1934 to Reynold "Ray" and Bessie (Paulson) Rude in Missoula, Montana. He attended school in Post Falls, Idaho and Nielsville, Minnesota before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1954. He trained as a radio operator and was stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1962.
On February 14, 1958 Robert married the love of his life, Sharon Mulcahy, at St. Petri Lutheran Church in Nielsville. They were married for 57 years. On February 14, 1976, they adopted their only child, Heidi.
Robert's main passion in life was farming. He started farming with his uncle, Alfred Rude, and farmed for more than 50 years before retiring in 2010. Robert was a very gracious, easygoing and fair person. He always saw the best in everybody. He loved and accepted everyone, always going out of his way to say hello or ask how someone was doing.
In his younger years, Robert enjoyed fishing, ice fishing, deer hunting, singing and playing the guitar (he was in a band that played on a local radio station), and spending time with his family and friends at his cabin. In later years, he traded fishing and hunting for gardening. He was involved in various activities at Trinity Lutheran Church in Beltrami with Sharon. He also served on the Cenex Board of Directors in the early 1980s. Robert loved to watch boxing, Vikings football and Twins baseball.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Heidi Rude, and son-in-law, John Sprynczynatyk, Eagan, MN; great-nieces, Tiffany LaCroix, Stephanie LaCroix Potter, and Natalie LaCroix; nephew, Virgil Hedrich; nephew-in-law, Kenneth LaCroix; and several great-great nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon; parents, Reynold "Ray" and Bessie; mother-and father-in-law, Patrick and Charlotte "Lottie" Mulcahy; sister, Gloria Hedrich Clemenson; and niece, Patricia LaCroix.
Graveside Service: 3:00 PM, Friday, September 18, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in rural Beltrami, MN, following all of the Minnesota and CDC COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. All are encouraged to wear a mask. Please feel free to bring lawn chairs.
Visitation: One hour before the service at the cemetery.
Arrangements with Erikson-Vik-Ganje Funeral Home Fertile, Minnesota