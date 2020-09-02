Roberta "Berta" Lynn Conlon, 59, of Crookston, MN, passed away at her home Saturday afternoon, August 29, 2020, while under the care of Altru Hospice. Roberta's loving family was at her side to comfort her.Roberta was born at St. Michael's Hospital in Grand Forks, ND on January 17, 1961, the youngest of 8 children of the union of Charles A. and Elsie (Keefe) Bateman. She was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith and her early years were spent in East Grand Forks, MN and attending Sacred Heart Elementary School. Following a family move to Crookston, she then attended Mount St. Benedict School and was a member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. During her working career Roberta was employed as the manager of the bakery and deli department of Super Valu for several years. In 1996, Roberta began working at Altru Clinic in Medical Records and most recently ran the Yorhom Medical Essentials store in the clinic. Roberta was known for her friendly demeanor by colleagues and customers, she always went above and beyond to help providers and patients with their needs. Roberta's sweet smile and contagious giggle will be missed by all, as well as her supply of sweets in her candy stash.Roberta and Randy were members of the 'Crookston Classic Cruisers' family for several years, enjoying the bonds that come from being with so many like-minded friends. She loved her family with all her heart, and nothing brought more joy to her than time spent with her precious grandkids; watching them play hockey and attending their events. Special times were spent with her son, TJ and his wife, Erin, the grandkids, and their dogs at Lake Kabetogama, in Voyager's National Park, near International Falls. Roberta loved her animals!! She was an avid reader and watching movies was a favorite pastime, with "The Wizard of Oz" and "Gone With the Wind" being two of her all-time favorites. Roberta will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered for all the love and hugs she shared with her family and friends.Roberta is survived by Randy, her beloved husband of 20 years; 4 children: Rachel and Tony Rick of Crookston, TJ and Erin LaPlante of Crookston, TJ Conlon of Crookston, and Christy and Jason Mallon of Troy, PA; and 10 grandchildren: Mason and Emma LaPlante, Killian and Xander Kuchan, Hudson Rick, Justene Morlan, Taya Conlon, and Quinntin, Jace, and Bearin Mallon. She also leaves her brother and 6 sisters: Ed (Karen) Bateman, Mill Creek, WA, and 6 sisters: Carolyn (Jerry) Stadstad, Fargo, ND, Mary Wieg, Fargo, ND, Cathy (Charles) Leach, Monroe, WA, Janet Brown, Crookston, MN, Judith Qualley, Pinewood, MN, and Maureen (Scott) Aubol of Crookston; sister-in-law, Judith Shellabargar of Las Vegas, NV; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Roberta was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Elsie; 3 brothers-in-law: Gerry Wieg, Scott Brown, and Jerry Qualley; nephew, Jonathan Stadstad; parents-in-law, TJ and Josephine Conlon; and sister-in-law, Margaret Bruce. Treasured be the memory of Roberta Conlon.The memorial service celebrating the life of Roberta Conlon will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston with The Very Rev. Vincent Miller, presiding. Visitation with the family will be for one hour prior to the service. The wearing of masks and social distancing will be observed due to COVID-19 restrictions and total attendance will be limited to 90 attendees. Inurnment will take place in the Calvary Cemetery, Crookston, and will be open to all who would wish to attend. In her honor Roberta's Classic Cruisers friends will take part in the procession to the cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the family.