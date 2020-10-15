Roderick Carlos Engel, 74, of Fisher, MN passed away at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND on October 10th, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He battled cancer and several other health problems in his final years.
Rod was born in Crookston, MN on September 13, 1946, the son of Carlos and Ardith (Rossberg) Engel. He grew up in Fisher, was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church, and graduated from Fisher High School in 1964.
He then attended Mayville State University before entering the Minnesota National Guard. He was proud to have served our country. On April 22, 1967 Rod was united in marriage to Teri Jeanne Hollands at St. Francis Catholic Church in Fisher, MN. The couple made their home in Fisher and together raised four children: Roderick, Nicole, Scott, and Heidi. Rod worked for Burlington Northern Railroad and farmed, both full-time jobs, until eventually leaving the railroad and deciding to farm exclusively.
Rod loved the outdoors. He loved to bow hunt, and on fall evenings when he wasn't in a tractor you could often find him in a tree stand. He also spent countless hours fishing with his wife, kids, grandkids, and friends on Lake of the Woods and took as much joy in watching others catch fish as he did himself. Not only did Rod love and appreciate the outdoors, he and Teri instilled a great respect for the outdoors in their children too. He also loved music and westerns (Gunsmoke, Bonanza, The Rifleman, John Wayne movies, and more). Rod was also a skilled craftsman in building fishing rods and made thousands of custom fishing rods for friends, family, and customers. Rod also volunteered countless hours helping the Fisher American Legion in a wide variety of ways.
Rod leaves behind him his four children and spouses: Roderick (Karen) Engel of Pelican Rapids, MN; Nicole (Jason) Wardner of Crookston, MN; Scott (Janna) Engel of Ada, MN; and Heidi (Nick) Hawkins of Douglasville, GA; 10 grandchildren: Shari Olson, Katie (Ryan) Smith, Erik and Austin Engel, Cody, Logan and Brianna Wardner, Ryan and Morgan Engel, and Nicholas Hawkins, Jr.; five great-grandchildren: Aiden, Jacob, Grace, Fynn, and Jean; brother and sister-in-law, Jon and Marlene Engel of Bismarck, ND, sisters and brothers-in-law, Jennifer and Tom Milnikel St. Joseph, MI; Karla and Mark Kummer, Fargo, ND; Melanie and Max Unger, Fargo, ND; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Teri Engel; parents, Carlos and Ardith Engel; and brother, Kent Engel.
A visitation with Rod's family will be held at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston on Monday, October 19, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 PM, with a 7:00 PM prayer service led by Pastor Jack Carlson of the Grace Lutheran Church, Ada, MN. The prayer service will be livestreamed and may be viewed by logging on to www.stenshoelhouske.com
any time after 6:50 PM and going to Rod's obituary. You will be directed to click on a prompt to begin watching. At Rod's request there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be given in his name to the Roger Maris Cancer Center in Fargo, ND or Fisher's Theodore Stalemo American Legion Post #242.
Because of COVID, please wear masks at all times during visitation and the service. The family urges everyone to please abstain from any handshaking or hugging. www.stenshoelhouske.com