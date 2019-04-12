|
|
|
Rod Magsam, age 66 of Northfield, passed away at home on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
Rodney Dale Magsam was born April 9, 1953, in Crookston, to Raymond and Edna (Jenni) Magsam. He was raised on the family farm and graduated from Crookston High School in 1971.
Services will be 2:00PM, Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Northfield Ballroom, 1055 MN Highway 3. Visitation will begin at Noon and a reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements are with the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home. www.northfieldfuneral.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019
