Roger Cornell Ulseth, 81, lifelong Crookston, MN and Hammond Township resident, passed away early Monday afternoon, September 21, 2020, at the Villa St. Vincent
Roger was born in Crookston on August 11, 1939 to Clarence and Evelyn (Broden) Ulseth. He grew up on the family farm and attended elementary school at the little round school house in Section 17 of Hammond Township. Roger attended high school at the Northwest School of Agriculture in Crookston, which is today the site of the University of Minnesota Crookston. While in school he was employed on the Verl Gibbons farm. Roger graduated as a member of the NWSA Class of 1957.
While growing up Roger was a member of the Community Star 4-H Club. There he met a young lady by the name of Donna Helgeson who would become the love of his life. Roger and Donna were married in Crookston on October 10, 1959. They made their home on the Hammond Township farm that was homesteaded by Roger's grandfather, Even Ulseth, and two great uncles. Over the years their marriage would be blessed by four children: Cheryl, Pamela, Marc, and Kathleen, whom they raised in a very loving home. Roger farmed the land he loved so much and worked in the off-season at Red River Alfalfa and American Crystal Sugar Company. After a long and successful career he retired from Ulseth Farms Inc. in 2014 while continuing to help out wherever and whenever needed.
Roger was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston where he served on the Board. He was also a 4-H leader; a charter member of the Minnesota Barley Growers Association Board; and served on the Board of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association and the Hammond Township Board of Supervisors. Roger and Donna were honored as recipients of the West Polk County Farmer and Homemaker Award in 2000.
Roger and Donna loved spending time at their cabin on Springsteel Island near Warroad, MN. They made many wonderful memories while sitting around the evening campfires with family and friends. He also enjoyed wood working and crafted many beautiful pieces of furniture. Roger loved socializing, teaching us to work hard and play hard, and could often be found having coffee at the various ag businesses in the Crookston area. Later in life he discovered the art of cooking and liked creating and serving delicious foods at family gatherings while keeping everyone in stitches with his non-stop one-liners. He loved Donna and their beautiful family with all his heart and he will be dearly missed.
Roger is survived by Donna, his beloved wife and best friend of almost 61 years; their four children and spouses: Cheryl and Warren Perala of Crookston, Pamela Grove of Climax MN, Marc and Rose Ulseth of Crookston, and Kathleen Ulseth-Tenold of Fargo, ND; 14 grandchildren: David (Samantha) Perala, Isaac Perala, Bethany, Seth, Travis, Ethan, Cherith, Heather, and Annika Grove, Allison Ulseth, Colee (Blake) Hanson, Jake Ulseth, and Zachery and Faith Tenold; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Bryant and Gerdes Ulseth of Moorhead, MN; and a niece and 3 nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Evelyn Ulseth; grandson, Jason Perala; parents-in-law, Dorothy and Milton Helgeson; and sister, Gail Bennet.
The memorial service for Roger will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, September 28, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston with The Rev. Greg Isaacson officiating. Visitation with the family will be at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home on Sunday from 5-7:00 pm, with a 7:00 pm prayer service, and will continue at the Church Monday for one hour before the funeral. The funeral service will be livestreamed by going to www.stenshoelhouske.com
any time after 1:50pm and clicking on Roger's obituary where you may follow the prompts to view the service. Inurnment will take place at the Oakdale Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, seating will be limited to 98 attendees at both the Church and the Funeral Home. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial in Roger's name to the Trinity Lutheran Church for Trinity Point or the Villa St. Vincent/Summit Foundation.
On line registry: www.stenshoelhouske.com