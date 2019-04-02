|
Roger Leslie Sorenson, 87, Fisher, Minn., died Friday, March 29, 2019 at Northwood Deaconess Health Center, Northwood, ND.
Roger was born on July 25, 1931 in Grand Forks, ND to Soren O. and Josephine (Salverson) Sorenson. He grew up on their farm near Fisher, the third of eight children, and spent his early years milking cows, raising pigs, and farming alongside his father and brothers. He loved the farm, but more than that, Roger loved music and sang with his brothers Wayne, Dale, and Clark as tenor in the Sorenson Brothers quartet.
Roger attended elementary school in a one-room schoolhouse in rural Bygland, Minn., and high school in East Grand Forks, Minn. After graduating in 1949, he went to Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, Minn. Roger served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, receiving an honorable discharge in October 1954.
Roger met Janet Swanson while selling pots and pans during a summer break from the University of North Dakota, where he graduated in 1957 with degrees in History and English. Roger and Janet were married on August 17, 1958. Together they raised six children in a loving, Christian home.
At the start of his career, Roger was editor of the East Grand Forks Record. He joined the Grand Forks Herald as classified ads manager and later co-owned and operated the Valley Shopper in Crookston. He then co-founded and ran the Tri-County Press. When his 'shopper' days ended, Roger sold insurance, opened Sorenson Real Estate, and was a picture framer.
Roger was a dedicated member of River Heights Lutheran Church, East Grand Forks. He served as a member of the church board and served as chair of the building committee when a new church was built in 1981.
Throughout his life, Roger stayed true to his love of music. Wherever he was, he rounded up guys who could sing, and sang tenor throughout his life with the Valley Chordsman Chorus and numerous barbershop quartets. Janet and the kids spent many hours in the audience and days traveling with Roger as he performed throughout the region.
Roger lovingly cared for his wife Janet in their home during her three-year battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) and remained devoted to her memory during the 18 years that followed her death in June of 2001. He lived independently in his home in rural Fisher until the last months of his life.
Roger is survived by his six children, nine grandchildren, and their spouses: Shane, Fisher; Brent (Linda), Mankato, Minn. and their sons Benjamin (Cami) and Lucas; Dwight (LeAnne), Fisher, and their children Adam and Laura; Brenda, Madison, Wis.; Brian (Catherine), Fisher, and their children Matthew (Brooke), Blake, and Wendy; and Dana (Yaritzy), Minneapolis, Minn. and their daughters Josey and Sophia. He is also survived by his brothers Wayne (Jeannette), Dale (Janet), and Clark (Doris), sister Sylvia Mosher, all of Fisher, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Janet, parents Soren and Josie, brothers Oliver (Sonny) and Ordean, sister Carol Jean, and sister-in-law Joyce.
Services for Roger will be held at River Heights Lutheran Church in East Grand Forks. The memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 3 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Interment will be held in the spring at Greenwood Cemetery, Fisher.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019