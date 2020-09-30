1/1
Rosetta Jean LaRochelle
1947 - 2020
Rosetta Jean LaRochelle, 72, of Crookston, MN, passed away on Friday afternoon, September 25, 2020, at the Villa St. Vincent.

Rosetta was born in Crookston on November 17, 1947 to Alphonse and Martha (Froemming) LaRochelle. She grew up on the family's turkey farm near Crookston in Kertsonville Township and received her education in local schools. She later earned a Degree from the University of Minnesota Technical College which was something she was very proud of.

Rosetta worked many jobs throughout her life, including custom hauling beets with her father until his death, at which time she continued to custom haul beets with her father's truck as an owner/operator for the next several years. Later Rosetta became employed as Building Supervisor for the Red River Valley Winter Shows. With the closing of the Winter Shows the facility came under the management of LaBudde Group, Inc. and was renamed Red River Valley Storage. Rosetta was then hired to manage the new operation of storing and shipping agricultural byproducts, which grew to include several facilities in town, until her retirement in 2014. During her time there she affectionately became known as 'Rosie' around the community for the rest of her life.

While Rosetta worked hard, she also played just as hard. She looked forward to Minnesota winters because that meant it was time for snowmobiling. Each year Rosetta, along with family and friends, put on hundreds of miles exploring the trails around the area. She also enjoyed summers water-skiing at Maple Lake with her family. Spring through Fall quite often found Rosetta tending to her vegetable garden; eventually canning the 'fruits of her labor' to share with her family and friends.

Rosetta loved her boys dearly. She enjoyed the long conversations she had with her son, David, and the unique conversational dynamic she had with her son, Nathan. She would move Heaven and Earth to help either of her boys. She also treasured the time she was able to spend with her granddaughters. Rosetta was truly cherished and will be deeply missed.

Family members surviving Rosetta include her two sons: David Rux of Moorhead, MN and Nathan LaRochelle of Crookston, MN; granddaughters: Taylor Rux and Megan Rux, both of Moorhead; brothers: John LaRochelle and Michael LaRochelle of Crookston, Warren Meyer of Bumpass, VA; sister: Ramona (LaRochelle) Gilbertson of Shevlin, MN; and many nieces and nephews. Rosetta was preceded in death by her parents: Alphonse and Martha (Froemming) LaRochelle; brothers: Kenneth, Roger, Alden, and David LaRochelle, and Raymond and Clifford Meyer; brother in law: Russel Gilbertson Sr.; sisters: MaryAnn LaRochelle and Donna (LaRochelle) Deal; and nephew: Immanuel LaRochelle of Crookston. May God bless Rosetta's memory.

A Memory Sharing service will be held for Rosetta LaRochelle at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston, led by Trey Everett. Visitation will be from 1-3:00pm. COVID-19 restrictions will apply with the wearing of masks and social distancing being observed. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by going to www.stenshoelhouske.com any time after 2:50pm, and then clicking on Rosetta's obituary to follow the prompts for logging on.

Online registry: www.stenshoelhouske.com

Published in Crookston Daily Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home
OCT
4
Service
02:45 PM
livestreamed
OCT
4
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home
615 S Minnesota St
Crookston, MN 56716
(218) 281-3372
