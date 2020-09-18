Former Chief Justice Russell A. Anderson died Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Sally; and brother, Wayne. Survived by his wife of 53 years, Kristin; children, Rebecca (Jeffrey) Schmitz, John, and Sarah (Cooper) Harriss; granddaughters, Eva and Vivian Harriss; step-grandsons, Michael and Thomas Schmitz; brothers-in-law, Bryn (Barbara), Mark, and Karl (Mary Alice) Ostby. A private family service will be held Thursday, September 24th at 11 AM, Bethlehem Lutheran Church and live-streamed at bethlehem-church.org.
Interment Frohn Eastside Cemetery, Bemidji, MN. Visitation Wednesday, 5-7 PM at Gill Brothers Minneapolis Chapel, 5801 Lyndale Ave. So. Russ was a shining light to all the people he touched. He will be missed by family, colleagues and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to honor his memory to any of the following organizations, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Olaf College, Domestic Violence Council, or the U of M Law School.
