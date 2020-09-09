1/1
Ryan Ray Schultz
1969 - 2020
Ryan Ray Schultz, age 51, of Crookston, MN, passed away from cancer on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at his home with family by his side.

Ryan was born on April 1, 1969, in Valley City, ND, the son of Ronald and Kathy (Wiesenburger) Schultz. He was raised and graduated high school in Tuttle, ND, and afterwards attended the University of North Dakota. He started working for Homark Homes in Red Lake Falls, MN. He then was graciously given the opportunity to manage Northgate Homes where he was able to excel and thrive because of the wonderful relationship he had with the owners. On September 30, 1995, he married Jennifer Jordan in Twin Valley, MN. They made their home in Crookston, MN, where they raised their 3 children, Alyssa, Logan, and Amanda. Ryan was a devoted and loving family man. Every weekend he was able he took his family to the lake where he cherished fishing with Logan and lake time with Alyssa and Amanda. He also enjoyed hunting and bowling in his younger years.

Ryan is survived by his beloved wife and partner of 25 years, Jennifer Schultz of Crookston, MN; children, Alyssa of Fargo, ND, and Logan and Amanda, both of Crookston, MN; parents, Ronald and Kathy Schultz of Maplewood, ND; brother, Stacy (Kathy) Schultz of Bismarck, ND; sister, Rhonda (Mike) Quast of Harwood, ND; and mother-in-law, Elaine Jordan of Crookston, MN; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, and the rest of the extended Schultz and Jordan families. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Jerry Jordan.

A private memorial service will be held for Ryan with a public graveside service to follow at 3:00 pm on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Oakdale Cemetery in Crookston, MN.

Online Guestbook: www.stenshoelhouske.com

Arrangements entrusted to Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home of Crookston, MN.

Published in Crookston Daily Times from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Oakdale Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home
615 S Minnesota St
Crookston, MN 56716
(218) 281-3372
