Sandra "Sandy" Embretson, age 73, of Mentor, MN, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Riverview Health in Crookston, MN, with her family by her side.
Sandra Nephew was born on August 30, 1946, in Crookston, MN, the daughter of Roy and Bernice (Anderson) Nephew. She was raised in Euclid, MN, and graduated from Crookston Central High School. In April of 1965 she was married to Maynard Embretson in Crookston, MN. In 1979 the family moved to Idaho where Sandy worked as a CNA for Twin Falls Hospital and then as a cashier at Cactus Pete's and Horseshoe in Jackpot, NV, for over 10 years. In 1995, she moved back to Crookston, MN, to take care of her grandma and worked as a CNA at Riverview Health until 2001 when she had to retire due to her health. Sandy moved to Mentor in 1997 and has lived there until now. In her free time, Sandy loved to bowl, play bingo and pull tabs and most of all spend time with her family especially at the lake. It was a family tradition to spend Labor Day Weekend together at Pinehurst Resort in Naytahwaush, MN. Blessed be the memory of Sandy Embretson.
Sandy is survived by 4 her children, Tammy Embretson of Royalton, MN, Todd (Karen) Embretson of Jerome, ID. Tanya Embretson of Mentor, MN, and Travis Embretson of Mentor, MN; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren with one more on the way; brother, Dan (Lynda) Nephew of Horace, MN; and, sister, Pam Schmidt of Dilworth, MN; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and stepmother Winnie Nephew, and Bernice and stepfather Harry Cassavant; brother, Mark Nephew; and stepsister, Marsha Schultz.
A Celebration of Life for Sandy will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Mentor Park in Mentor, MN.
Arrangements Entrusted to Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home of Crookston, MN.