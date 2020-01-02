|
|
|
Scott Kevin Wikstrom, 54, of Crookston, MN, died at his residence on Saturday, November 23, 2019. A memorial service for Scott Kevin Wikstrom will be held at 1:00pm, Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston with The Rev. Loren Mellum, officiating. Visitation with the family will be for one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Brainerd Lakes, MN.
www.stenshoelhouske.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020