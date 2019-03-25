Home

Scott L Nelson


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Scott L Nelson Obituary
Scott L. Nelson, age 55, of Fisher died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Sanford Hospital in Fargo surrounded by his family. A Memorial service will be held Monday, March 25th at 2:00 p.m. at Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Crookston. Interment will take place at a later date. Arrangements are with Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston.

Scott Nelson was born on March 9, 1964 to Lawrence and Beverly (Orwald) Nelson in Fargo, ND. Scott grew up and attended school in Frazee, MN. Upon graduating from high school, Scott began working construction. He later began working as a Team Lead at LM Windpower in Grand Forks. Scott enjoyed his relationship with Monica Jo Sevigny, his soul mate, for over 20 years. He loved watching the Vikings, fishing, camping, gardening, bingo, hosting BBQ's, and family gatherings. Scott's best joy was becoming a grandpa.

Scott is survived by his children; Angela (Travis) Carpenter, Port Hueneme, CA; Andrea (Tanner) Dahlen, East Grand Forks, MN; Jake, Grand Forks, ND; Jesse (Fiance, Brittany), Carrington, ND; Jorden, Jamestown, ND; grandchildren; Talon, Brynden, and Lincoln Carpenter, and Duke Dahlen; sisters; Terri (Rick) Johnson, Salem, OR; Loretta (Tom) Wiebolt, Mahnomen, MN; half-brother; Keith (Heidi) Nelson, Wadena, MN; stepbrothers; Johnny (Shannon) Chournard, Ulen, MN; Roy Allen (Julie) Chournard, Ulen, MN and several nieces and nephews.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and baby Dahlen.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019
