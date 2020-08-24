Scott Michael Cote, age 54, a longtime resident of Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 8, 2020.
Scott was born on August 13, 1965 in Wisconsin to Maurice and Dorene Cote (Champagne). Scott graduated in 1984 from Mentor Public School, Mentor, MN. After graduation he worked for a few years as a farm hand in Argyle, MN. Scott would go to South Carolina to work construction in the winter and work on the farm in the summer, eventually moving to South Carolina and later Louisiana where he started his career in construction as a Crane Rigger. Scott eventually moved to Texas continuing his work in the construction industry and was a highly requested Rigging and Iron Supervisor at the time of his death.
Scott met Carolyn Taylor in 2008 and were united in marriage in 2010. Scott is survived by his wife, Carolyn Cote (Taylor); step son's Bryan Taylor, Mark Taylor, and William Giese II. Parents, Maurice and Dorene Cote; siblings, Rod Cote, Marc Cote (Dorie), Nancy Lindquist, Mary Anderson (Bruce), Barb Yanish (Dave) and Jim Cote (Kim); numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews and niece; many cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Mentor City Park, Mentor, MN (across from the old Mentor High School) on Saturday, August 29th from 2:00 – 4:00 PM. (If inclement weather, it will be moved to the Mentor Community Center, 202 Garfield Avenue, Mentor, MN 56736). We will be following the guidelines recommended by the State and will not be serving food or coffee due to COVID, we will have bottled water available. We are asking everyone to social distance and wear a mask to protect yourself and others from COVID.
PLEASE BRING A LAWN CHAIR AS THERE IS NO SEATING AVAILABLE.
In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations can be made in Scott Cote's Memory by either mail to: Baytown Humane Society, PO Box 2772, Baytown, TX 77522-2772 or visit www.baytownhumanesociety.org
and click on the donation link or cards can be mailed to: Mary Anderson, 9660 42nd Street NE, St. Michael, MN 55376.