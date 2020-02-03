|
|
Sharon Lynn Corriveau (nee Tuveng), age 75, a resident of Yorkville, IL, formerly of Golden Valley, MN, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, IL. She was born August 7, 1944 in Beltrami, MN.
Beloved mother of Jason (Colette) Corriveau and Brian Corriveau, both of Oswego, IL, devoted daughter of the late Palmer and Berdie Tuveng, former spouse of the late James Corriveau, fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.
Sharon grew up in Beltrami, MN and was a graduate of Fertile-Beltrami High School, Fertile, MN. She worked as an accountant and administrative assistant for many years with several companies.
Sharon was a tireless advocate and volunteer with Kendall County Community Food Pantry in Yorkville and the Yorkville Senior Center. She was an avid reader and most of all enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, 9:00-10:30 AM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Road, (Corner of Rts. 59 & Rt. 30), Plainfield, IL 60544.
Services will begin Saturday, 10:30 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to an 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Catholic Church, 600 Brook Forest Ave., Shorewood, IL.
Following the funeral mass, everyone is invited to join the family for lunch, cocktails and stories at the Rehder house, 13348 Skyline Dr., Plainfield, IL 60585.
Interment will be private.
For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Sharon's life, memorials can be made to: Kendall County Community Food Pantry, 208 Beaver St., Yorkville, IL 60560, (630) 553-0473, https://www.kccfoodpantry.org/
For more information, please visit www.overman-jones.com or call (815) 436-9221.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020