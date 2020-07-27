1/1
Sister Shawn Carruth
1943-2020
Sister Shawn Carruth, prioress of the Mount St. Benedict Monastery, died suddenly after suffering a stroke on March 26th. She was 77. Because of restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the corona virus her funeral was delayed. With some restrictions still in place Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 11:00am in the chapel at Mount St. Benedict Monastery. Attendance will be limited to Sister Shawn's family, designated clergy, and the Sisters of Mount St. Benedict. A video of the Mass will be available at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception website, www.crookstoncathedral.com

To read the full obituary go to www.stenshoelhouske.com

Published in Crookston Daily Times from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home
615 S Minnesota St
Crookston, MN 56716
(218) 281-3372
