Sherilyn Kolstad, age 75 of Erskine, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at her home under the care of Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 29th at Grace Lutheran Church in Erskine with the Rev. Scott Baker officiating. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Erskine. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service on Thursday, March 28th at the Carlin Funeral Home in Erskine and also one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with the Carlin Funeral Home of Erskine and messages of condolence may be sent at www.carlinfuneral.com.
Sherilyn Kay Abrams was born on August 5, 1943 in Crookston, Minnesota to parents Ivan and Lillian Stevenson Abrams. She was baptized on June 1, 1958 at Climax Lutheran Church. She grew up in the Climax, Minnesota area and graduated from Climax High School in 1961.
Sherilyn was united in marriage to Calvin Kolstad on January 26, 1962. After their marriage, they moved to Erskine where they lived, worked and raised their family. She and Calvin worked together at their businesses Pat-Kol Motors, Kolstad Oil Company (Amoco), and Napa Auto Parts. Sherilyn enjoyed her bookkeeping duties and also with assisting customers from behind the parts counter at Napa. For almost 30 years, Sherilyn worked for Pioneer Memorial Care Center in environmental services until her retirement in 2012.
Sherilyn was focused on being a servant of God. She was a long-time active member of Grace Lutheran Church. She served on Women of the ELCA and NALC ladies' aid boards; served as church Secretary, Treasurer, Deacon, and Sunday School teacher; and also provided home communion. She was a member of the Erskine Study Club and the Birthday Club.
Sherilyn enjoyed attending car show events with her best friend, Calvin, gardening, and was in awe by nature, especially the phases of the moon. Her family was her heart and joy. She loved playing cards and board games with her children and grandchildren and traveling many miles with Calvin to visit and follow their grandchildren's events. Sherilyn was a wonderful woman whose kind and generous heart touched the lives of many. Words cannot explain how much she is missed.
Sherilyn is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Calvin, of Erskine; her son, Todd Kolstad of Minneapolis, MN; and daughter, Rhonda (Jerry) Lindseth of Page, ND; two grandchildren, Anthony (Leah) Lindseth of Page, ND and Karissa (Zachary) Hause of East Grand Forks, MN; and two great-grandsons, Brayden Anthony Lindseth and Brexton Calvin Lindseth.
Also surviving are one sister, Pamela Damon of Crookston, MN; sister-in-law, Annette Abrams of East Grand Forks, MN; and two brothers-in-law, Wes Wesenberg of Rockford, IL, and Walter Patterson of Erskine, MN.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Chad; brother, Lyle Abrams; sisters, Anna Lucille (Beckland) Wesenberg, Joan Patterson, Janis Lowry, and Ivadelle (Skansgaard) Story.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019