Sidney Carl Begley, 69, of Crookston, MN, and formerly of Beltrami, MN, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.
Sidney was born on July 14, 1950 in Scott County, VA, one of 12 children of the union of Arthur and Maggie (Vickers) Begley. He grew up on the family's farm and after the death of his parents remained there while being raised by his sister, Josiey. He later lived and worked in several southern states and was married and divorced. In 2001 he came to Beltrami, MN to live with his sister and brother-in-law, Jan (Josiey) and Ralph Menke. Sidney had a background of training in small engine repair and loved nothing more than tinkering in the workshop and doing that kind of fixing. Those who knew him well heard him say many times "if it don't work, it don't count." His favorite pastime was watching old western movies and the "Dukes of Hazzard." He moved to the Oak Court Apartments in Crookston in 2018. He will be very much missed by his family and friends.
Sidney is survived by his siblings: Louada, Lester, Jerry, Gilbert, and Perry; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Maggie Begley; and siblings: Jan (Josiey), Ruth, Laura, Larry, Linis, and Steve. Blessed be Sidney's memory.
A memorial service for Sidney Carl Begley will be held at 4:00pm, Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston, MN with Anders Macy, presiding. Visitation will be from 2-4:00pm.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019